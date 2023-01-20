SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner LSU Health needing treatment for a gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the girl had been shot at least once and had injuries on her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO