Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Police: Child accidentally shot by sibling playing with gun
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive. Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say...
everythinglubbock.com
Councilwoman Taylor asks public to turn in the Sugar Street shooter(s)
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four children and an unknown number of adults were recovering from gunshot wounds after needless violence injured at least seven in the 1600 block of Sugar Street on Sunday afternoon. “Around 1400, which is 2:00 our time, we received calls about a shooting,” said Chief...
ktalnews.com
Child shot by sibling in Southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young child in Huntington Park shot their sibling while playing with a firearm early Monday morning. Police say when they arrived on the scene on the 6400 block of Faust Dr., they found a 9-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is now learning more about a mass shooting that shattered a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood. Forty-one shots were fired Sunday, Jan. 22 at a home near Sugar Street at Northside Road. Eight people, including three small children, were injured in the mass shooting. Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police. As of Monday afternoon, the Shreveport Police Department is still hunting multiple gunmen.
KSLA
9-year-old girl accidentally shot by 5-year-old brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old girl was brought to Ochsner LSU Health needing treatment for a gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the girl had been shot at least once and had injuries on her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also among the wounded are two girls ages 3 and 5.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
KSLA
94-year-old ex-sheriff’s deputy convicted of indecent behavior with girl under the age of 13
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Bossier sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 in Caddo Parish. The abuse occurred in November 2019 in Shreveport. Caddo District Judge Chris Victory sentenced 94-year-old Otis Leroy Allen to...
HipHopDX.com
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
KTBS
Shreveport Police searching for two runaway teens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway teens. Police said Ziare Wilson ran away from a relative's home on 9100 Walker road. Wilson is described as having rainbowed colored hair. He is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Police are also searching for Bernecia Johnson, 15,...
cenlanow.com
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD arrests suspect in storage thefts
According to authorities, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant issued after evidence was recovered. Wake Village police arrested the suspect on January 20, at which time much of the stolen property was recovered, including property from burglaries in Cass County. This story will be updated as more...
ktalnews.com
Fire breaks out at El Potrillo’s in South Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating the scene after a fire broke out at El Potrillo’s Mexican Cantina & Grill Monday morning. Just after 8:00 a.m., Shreveport firefighters were called to the scene at Youree Dr. and E. 70th St. near the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the porch under the awning.
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for missing teenage girl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week. Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
KSLA
Organization hopes to lessen impaired driving deaths
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of January is known as National Passenger Safety Week, and one organization is encouraging people to speak up when a driver is intoxicated or distracted. Passengers make up 62 percent of traffic deaths. This issue is becoming more critical, as deaths on roadways...
KSLA
Postal boxes vandalized; mail stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For a number of days now, the big blue drop boxes in front of the U.S. Postal Service’s Southfield Station on East 70th Street in Shreveport have remained covered up after someone vandalized them. We’re told mail was taken from these drop boxes.
KTBS
Krewe of Justinian hosts Grand Bal XXIX
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, the Krewe of Justinian gathered at the Horseshoe Casino's Riverdome to celebrate their Grand Bal XXIX for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. The Krewe of Justinian honored their royal court including Queen XXIX Susie Orman Stinson and King XXIX Maury Hicks. The theme for the...
Shreveport City Workers Help Clean Up Youree Drive Homeless Camp
Over the past several weeks, citizens of Shreveport began showing concern over a homeless camp outside of Walmart on Youree Drive. People took to social media both concerned for the safety of those living in those conditions, and those who were angry and believed the camp was an eyesore. Councilman...
Comments / 6