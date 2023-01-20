ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media workers were...

