Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition
Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too.
Ukraine's 100 A-10 Warthog request to defend against Russia got denied. Here's why
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov requested the U.S. for 100 of its A-10 Warthog ground attack jets just weeks after the Russian invasion in February this year, The Washington Post reported. The U.S. outright rejected this request to avoid escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington. The conflict in Ukraine which...
Washington Examiner
France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine 'inevitable'
MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
NATO allies 'shattered' Germany's 'excuse' not to send tanks to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces growing pressure at home and abroad to grant Ukraine access to German-made main battle tanks following the United Kingdom’s decision to provide a squadron of Challenger IIs.
BBC
Russia orders Estonian ambassador to leave country
The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia". In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow. Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine...
Poland says it might go rogue and send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval
Poland signaled last week that it wants to transfer Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it technically needs Germany to green light the move.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: No decision on German tanks for Kyiv
Jan 21 (Reuters) - No decision was reached by Western allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive against Russian forces. WEAPONRY. * Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive...
Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
Russia Lost 20,000 Troops in a Month, Ukraine Says
Ukraine's General Staff also reported that Russia has lost 3,140 tanks since the start of the war.
Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine
Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday.Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards.Even if there is no permission from Germany, Warsaw will take its own decisions, he said, without elaborating.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI on Sunday that Poland hasn't formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards, but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”Regarding Baerbock’s comments, Morawiecki said that “exerting pressure makes sense” and that her words are a “spark of hope” that Germany may even take part in the coalition.___Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
According to a minister, Germany would not prevent Poland from deploying tanks to Ukraine.
PARIS, (Reuters) - The foreign minister of Germany indicated on Sunday that her country will not obstruct Poland from sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which might be a victory for Kyiv, which needs the tanks to fend against a Russian invasion.
Russians launch offensive in Zaporizhzhia as indecision continues over Leopard tanks
Russian forces have launched an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine as Kyiv condemns the failure of its allies to supply main battle tanks. Moscow said it had launched “offensive operations” in the region on Saturday and claimed to control “more advantageous lines and positions”.The UK’s Ministry of Defence also confirmed that both Ukraine and Russia had “massed significant forces” in the area and exchanged artillery fire and skirmishes.Officials also suggested a “realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut”.Fighting has continued in the northeast, near Kremina, but defence officials have said the conflict remains in “a...
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Russia and the former Soviet Union satellite Estonia have booted each other's ambassadors over aid to Ukraine in that ongoing conflict as Moscow's ties with several Baltic states continue to deteriorate.
