Washington Examiner

France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
BBC

Russia orders Estonian ambassador to leave country

The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia". In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow. Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine...
KVCR NEWS

Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
kalkinemedia.com

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: No decision on German tanks for Kyiv

Jan 21 (Reuters) - No decision was reached by Western allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive against Russian forces. WEAPONRY. * Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive...
Reuters

Germany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
The Independent

Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine

Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday.Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards.Even if there is no permission from Germany, Warsaw will take its own decisions, he said, without elaborating.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI on Sunday that Poland hasn't formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards, but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”Regarding Baerbock’s comments, Morawiecki said that “exerting pressure makes sense” and that her words are a “spark of hope” that Germany may even take part in the coalition.___Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

Russians launch offensive in Zaporizhzhia as indecision continues over Leopard tanks

Russian forces have launched an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine as Kyiv condemns the failure of its allies to supply main battle tanks. Moscow said it had launched “offensive operations” in the region on Saturday and claimed to control “more advantageous lines and positions”.The UK’s Ministry of Defence also confirmed that both Ukraine and Russia had “massed significant forces” in the area and exchanged artillery fire and skirmishes.Officials also suggested a “realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut”.Fighting has continued in the northeast, near Kremina, but defence officials have said the conflict remains in “a...

