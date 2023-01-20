Read full article on original website
Taylor man charged in 2016 homicide dies
Jan. 23—A Taylor man charged with fatally beating his wife six years ago but later found incompetent to stand trial has died, Lackawanna County officials confirmed Monday. Robert A. Sanchuk, 68, died Dec. 13 while housed at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset County, county court administrator Frank Castellano said.
Fugitive sought: Man fails to show for court appearance
Jan. 21—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help them locate a man who failed to attend a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Jared George Azar failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on...
Boy, 16, charged as an adult in armed home invasion
Jan. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult for his alleged role in an armed home invasion where a man was pistol whipped Saturday. Nihajj I. Johnson, of Brown Street, and an unknown suspect wore masks when they knocked on the door to a home in the 100 block of Poplar Street asking for a person, a juvenile, just after 1:30 p.m., according to court records.
'Shameless con man without a conscience': Bucks County man sentenced for stealing $300K in stolen valor case
Marc A. Cheesman claimed he was a U.S. Marine and a union carpenter when he borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly Middletown couple. Turns out that he is a liar, thief and bad gambler, authorities said. And now a state inmate. Cheeseman, 50, of Silverdale, was sentenced...
Minersville man jailed for drug offenses
Jan. 20—MINERSVILLE — A man was jailed Monday after being arrested by Minersville police on drug charges. Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the charges against Hezekiah Jahkir Bethea, 21, of 310 Laurel St., came after officers executed a search warrant at the home as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.
Shenandoah woman who inadvertently allowed infant son to drink fentanyl-laced drink found guilty of most serious charges
Jan. 20—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman charged with endangering her 13-month-old son by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl in 2021 was found guilty of the most serious charges against her Friday in Schuylkill County Court. Megan Elizabeth Azbell, 30,...
McAdoo man sentenced in federal drug case for distributing methamphetamine
Jan. 20—A McAdoo man was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison in a drug conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, 25, was sentenced Jan. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to...
Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say
Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
