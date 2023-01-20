ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Taylor man charged in 2016 homicide dies

Jan. 23—A Taylor man charged with fatally beating his wife six years ago but later found incompetent to stand trial has died, Lackawanna County officials confirmed Monday. Robert A. Sanchuk, 68, died Dec. 13 while housed at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset County, county court administrator Frank Castellano said.
TAYLOR, PA
Fugitive sought: Man fails to show for court appearance

Jan. 21—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help them locate a man who failed to attend a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Jared George Azar failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Boy, 16, charged as an adult in armed home invasion

Jan. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult for his alleged role in an armed home invasion where a man was pistol whipped Saturday. Nihajj I. Johnson, of Brown Street, and an unknown suspect wore masks when they knocked on the door to a home in the 100 block of Poplar Street asking for a person, a juvenile, just after 1:30 p.m., according to court records.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Minersville man jailed for drug offenses

Jan. 20—MINERSVILLE — A man was jailed Monday after being arrested by Minersville police on drug charges. Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the charges against Hezekiah Jahkir Bethea, 21, of 310 Laurel St., came after officers executed a search warrant at the home as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.
MINERSVILLE, PA
Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say

Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
SCRANTON, PA

