Jan. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult for his alleged role in an armed home invasion where a man was pistol whipped Saturday. Nihajj I. Johnson, of Brown Street, and an unknown suspect wore masks when they knocked on the door to a home in the 100 block of Poplar Street asking for a person, a juvenile, just after 1:30 p.m., according to court records.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO