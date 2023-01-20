ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: UConn replacing Gampel Pavilion court

The fifth-ranked UConn women are in for a tough battle as they face DePaul Monday night in Storrs. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Game of the Week in Glastonbury. Glastonbury hosts Newington in girls basketball for the FNF game of the week. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Newington visits Glastonbury in girls basketball. Updated:...
STORRS, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

UConn mascot Jonathan to be out of public eye after surgery

STORRS, Conn. — UConn mascot Jonathan XIV underwent a veterinary procedure on Friday and is recovering. He is currently under the care of his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family, the university announced. UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said that although he’ll be out of the public eye and...
STORRS, CT
Daily Voice

New Update: 'Hot Spots' Located After Blaze At Historic UConn Building

One of the oldest buildings on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus was extensively damaged after it was nearly fully engulfed in an early morning fire. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 20, and was first reported around 6 a.m. at the Whitney House in Storrs on Route 195 in front of Mirror Lake, according to university spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz.
STORRS, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Tracking today's storm and a look ahead at our next alert. Updated: 3 hours...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
949whom.com

Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts

Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
MAINE STATE

