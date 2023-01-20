Read full article on original website
VIDEO: UConn replacing Gampel Pavilion court
The fifth-ranked UConn women are in for a tough battle as they face DePaul Monday night in Storrs. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Game of the Week in Glastonbury. Glastonbury hosts Newington in girls basketball for the FNF game of the week. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Newington visits Glastonbury in girls basketball. Updated:...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition, yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT, here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
UConn mascot Jonathan to be out of public eye after surgery
STORRS, Conn. — UConn mascot Jonathan XIV underwent a veterinary procedure on Friday and is recovering. He is currently under the care of his Alpha Phi Omega handlers and host family, the university announced. UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said that although he’ll be out of the public eye and...
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
New Update: 'Hot Spots' Located After Blaze At Historic UConn Building
One of the oldest buildings on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus was extensively damaged after it was nearly fully engulfed in an early morning fire. The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 20, and was first reported around 6 a.m. at the Whitney House in Storrs on Route 195 in front of Mirror Lake, according to university spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Connecticut not among the best states to retire, report suggests
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut does not rank among the best states to retire, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released its findings on Monday. It ranked Connecticut as 35th out of the 50 states. WalletHub said to determine the best states to retire, its researchers...
Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
UConn recruit Jana El Alfy joins team; won't play this season
Women's basketball recruit Jana El Alfy has enrolled at UConn and will practice with the team but is not expected to participate in the 2022-23 season.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Eyewitness News Monday morning
NEWS CONFERENCE: New gun violence legislation proposals include banning open carry in public. Connecticut’s governor, health officials, and mayors held a news conference Monday morning to discuss legislation aimed at the reduction of gun violence. Tracking today's storm and a look ahead at our next alert. Updated: 3 hours...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
CT flags lowered to half staff in honor of the Monterey Park shooting victims
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor ordered flags in Connecticut to half staff in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA over the weekend. Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Sunday night and said it was in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.
Mega Millions Ticket Sold in CT Won $40,000 Friday
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $40,000 Friday night. The winning numbers were 20-29-31-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 17. The Megaplier was X4. The $40,000 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. Without Megaplier, the ticket would have won $10,000. It’s not...
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
