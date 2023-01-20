Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Albany State welcomes new head football coach
Albany State University (ASU) Director of Athletics, Tony Duckworth, announced in December Coach Quinn Gray, Sr. had been named the 14th head football coach for the Golden Rams. Coach Gray previously served as a senior offensive analyst at the University of Memphis, quarterback's coach at Alcorn State University, and associate...
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
wfxl.com
Albany Tech assumes new Vice President of Academic Affairs
Albany Technical College names a new Vice President of Academic Affairs, as of January 16, 2023, Lisa Harrell assumed the position. Mrs. Harrell has over 11 years of experience in higher education. She began her experience as a Marketing adjunct instructor in 2011 with Moultrie Technical College. She started working...
wfxl.com
Former mayor shot during armed robbery in Dawson Monday
Dawson police are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery Monday morning. Officers responded to Albritten Funeral Home, on Cedar Hill Street, around 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement confirm that the former mayor of Dawson, and businessman Robert Albritten, was shot during the armed robbery, and add that...
wfxl.com
Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video
Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
wfxl.com
Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Boston
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Thomas County. On January 10, 2023, Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Boston Police Department, arrested Willie Cleveland after a probable cause traffic stop. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in...
wfxl.com
Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie
The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
