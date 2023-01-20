Photos: UFC 283 official weigh-ins

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brunno Ferreira continued the theme of the UFC 283 prelims, where debuting fighters made the most of their first opportunities. In a middleweight bout he took on eight day’s notice, Ferreira (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) knocked out Gregory Rodrigues (13-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) with a devastating left hand that led to a stoppage at 4:13 of Round 1. The event took place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena.

2 DAYS AGO