More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?Ted RiversMaryland State
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre
BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.You can find tickets here.Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
Wbaltv.com
Comedian Cocoa Brown visits the WBAL-TV studio
People looking for a good laugh headed to the Baltimore Comedy Factory where comedian Cocoa Brown performed this weekend. She joined us with a preview of her funny show, as well as tell us about her upcoming series on Apple TV "Big Door Prize, premiering in March.
macaronikid.com
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
ghostcultmag.com
Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!
Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
The Inner Harbor waterfront ice festival returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Harbor Point Ice Festival made its return to Baltimore's waterfront on Saturday.One of the biggest highlights of the festival was the live ice carving.Sculptors used their chisels to create spectacular Lunar New Year theme sculptures.Attendees also had a chance to taste great food from local vendors, enjoy a live DJ, and watch a little puppeteering.
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
macaronikid.com
RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW
25 BREATHTAKING YEARS. ONE WORLDWIDE PHENOMENON. RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show will return to the LYRIC in Baltimore performing 4 shows between February 10 - 12, 2023 ! Tickets go Onsale Friday, November 18 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A...
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Wbaltv.com
Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space
A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
wmar2news
A better shot at seeing flakes this week
ANOTHER WEEK OF NO MEASURABLE SNOW... — Another week of no measurable still in Baltimore, but it finally looks like we may have a good chance to see flakes later this week. No this is not a drill. The latest first snowfall at BWI was on February 21st, 1973 of 1.2" and the second latest was February 6th, 1914 of 0.2". The average amount of snowfall at BWI in January is around 6 inches and we are nowhere close to that. But for my snow lovers out there this next system could give you some hope. All of the models are hinting at cold air moving in before the warm front of our next system and that gives us a shot to see something. I am not talking an inch of snow, maybe out in western MD, but closer to home maybe a few flakes before temps get too warm and a cold and heavy rain overtakes us all Here is a model breakdown of what we could see. North and west of Baltimore have the best shot of seeing anything. Eastern shore is out of luck with this setup. Depending on what happens it could lead to things being slick on Wednesday morning and visibility could get reduced at times.
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Bay Net
Mom Reveals $100,000 Winner During After-Dinner Scratch-Off Fun
EDGEWATER, Md. – A scratch-off loving family in Anne Arundel County got a $100,000 surprise recently during an after-dinner instant ticket play session. The mom, who buys games regularly and shares the batch with her husband and adult son, had a confession to make after the scratching got under way. She had played a Six Figures instant ticket earlier and wanted them to take a look at it.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Gardener: Valley View Farms previews the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this special edition of Sunday Gardener, we head down to the Baltimore Convention Center for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show. We are joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as she tells us about the show, and shows us some of the plants available from the different suppliers.
Bay Net
Brandywine Man Enjoys An Overflow Of Pick 5 Wins
BRANDYWINE, Md. – A 39-year-old Brandywine man is counting his blessings. The lucky Lottery player, who prefers the Pick 4 and Pick 5 games, is celebrating his second $50,000 Pick 5 win in a matter of months. He first won the big prize in the fall of 2022 and now he’s $50,000 richer again.
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix in parts of Maryland come Sunday
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow are in the forecast for the northern Baltimore suburbs Sunday evening into early Monday morning.
