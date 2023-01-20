Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Tri-City Herald
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Looking to Heal ‘Sacred Wounds’ at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium. That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason. After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera's team stuttered down the stretch and missed out. Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders' roster will look like next season...and that starts with player evaluation.
Tri-City Herald
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Tri-City Herald
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen. Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff...
Tri-City Herald
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction
Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos
Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first interview happened a week ago on Jan. 17. Payton is believed to be the...
Tri-City Herald
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers
The quarterback carousel could be a ton of fun this offseason, as a number of big-name players are either slated to become free agents or could be on the trade block. One of those players is Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off one of his worst seasons from a fantasy perspective. The 39-year-old did post two great seasons in the previous two years, however, so maybe a change of scenery could benefit?
Tri-City Herald
Joe Schoen Offers Glimpse into Giants’ Roster Building Plans
If New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen had his way, he'd be able to keep all of his 20 soon-to-be unrestricted free agents around for 2023. Such, however, will not be the case, as the Giants desperately need to close the gap between themselves and the rest of the NFC East if they're ever to give themselves a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl.
Tri-City Herald
Mike Smith: Ravens Will Struggle to Win A Title Without Lamar Jackson
The Ravens future success hinges on their ability to sign Lamar Jackson, according to former Falcons coach Mike Smith. Baltimore and Jackson are at an impasse with contract negotiations, which were shut down during the regular season. The two sides will resume talks and Smith said it's vital for the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Divisional Round MMQB: Bengals’ Lack of Respect, 49ers’ Defense Stars
Welcome to the divisional round of the playoffs. We are trying things a little differently at The MMQB this year with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about this round, plus more from our staff. The...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers Request Interview With Two More Candidates For Offensive Coordinator Position
The Chargers' search to find a new offensive coordinator continues, and the team has identified two more candidates for the role. Last week, the team requested permission to interview Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the vacant offensive coordinator position. On Monday, the...
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak on QB’s Ankle Injury After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much like the team's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns just two years ago, saw Patrick Mahomes leave due to an injury and get replaced by Chad Henne. This time around, Mahomes was able to return to action and lead the team to a win.
Michigan Stadium tunnel will widen without portable seating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Stadium’s lone tunnel — the site of altercations between players as they enter and exit the field — will be a little wider next season. The school confirmed Monday that it will remove a portable section of seats from the...
Tri-City Herald
How Broncos Botched Montrell Washington’s Rookie Season
Denver Broncos rookie returner Montrell Washington had a rough season in 2022. The Broncos' surprise fifth-round selection was inactive for the final two games after interim head coach Jerry Rosburg took over for the fired Nathanial Hackett. Washington's outlook as a Bronco is now in question. With the changing of...
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Vows Cowboys Will Bounce Back Next Season
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already was looking to the future after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers Sunday night, and he made a solemn vow regarding the 2023 season. It all started when he was asked why Dallas can’t get over the proverbial hump that is the NFC divisional round.
Tri-City Herald
Giants GM Joe Schoen says Daniel Jones is ‘gonna be here’ next season, at least
Giants GM Joe Schoen said Monday that Daniel Jones is going to be with the team next season. Schoen was asked if he believes Jones can help the Giants win a Super Bowl, and the GM seemingly let the truth slip. “We’re happy Daniel’s gonna be here,” Schoen said. “We’re...
Comments / 0