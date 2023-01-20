PHOTOS: EPCOT Parking Lots Renamed After Guardians of the Galaxy, WALL-E, Moana, and Finding Nemo Characters

Read full article on original website
The Complete History of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks
As we near the demise of one of the most iconic attractions in the history of the Disney theme parks, we felt it was important to catalog a brief, yet detailed history of Disney’s version of the log flume ride. With The Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closing forever on January 22, 2023, here’s a look at the incredible and fascinating story of this member of the Magic Kingdom mountain range:
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
Lunar New Year Festival Begins at Disney California Adventure, EPCOT Parking Lots Renamed After Characters, World Drive Reduced to One Lane Next Week, & More: Daily Recap (1/20/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, January 20, 2023.
Extended Queue Set Up, Long Line Forms for Pressed Pennies During Final Weekend of Splash Mountain’s Existence at Magic Kingdom
Tomorrow, January 22, 2023, will be the final operating date for Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. In anticipation of a busy final two days, Cast Members have set up an extended queue for the attraction. Ropes and stanchions extend the queue past the still-closed Briar Patch, around the corner to...
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
Scrim Removed From New Orleans Square Train Station After Fire
The green scrim blocking the view of the New Orleans Square Railroad Station building damaged by a fire has been removed. Construction walls still surround the radio house, which is on the opposite side of the tracks from where guests enter the Disneyland Railroad. Scaffolding is also still up, but...
New ‘Olu Mel Spirit Jersey and Beach Towel at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Duffy’s musical turtle friend ‘Olu Mel is now featured on a Spirit Jersey and beach towel available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Spirit Jersey is a burnt orange color. ‘Olu Mel is on the left breast, playing his ukulele and wearing a hat. Music notes and...
PHOTOS: Test Seat Backdrop Installed Near TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance at Magic Kingdom
A backdrop for the test seats of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been installed near the new coaster’s entrance at Magic Kingdom. The backdrop is visible under the white canopy. The graphic is similar to the one that was used on these display lightcycles previously available outside Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The Universal Episode: Super Nintendo World, HHN in Vegas, Dreamworks Land, and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 22, at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. There have been so many updates, announcements, and headlines coming from Universal, it needs its own episode!. We’re back with more news and discussing the latest happenings in Disney Parks....
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining Introduces Pork Dumplings and Special Cocktail for 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
Menu for Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023. 🆕 Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail – $17.00. The Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail is also available at Lamplight Lounge proper. Photos of Menu Items for Lamplight Lounge –...
REVIEW: New Bamboo Blessings Booth Debuts at Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023
New to the Lunar New Year Festival, held at Disney California Adventure, is Bamboo Blessings. This food booth offers a large variety of beers, including two different flights, along with a savoy dish and a sweet snack. Menu for Bamboo Blessings in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023.
New Steel Structure Added to Minion Café Structure at Universal Studios Florida
The first new steel supports were installed for Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida earlier this month and now more steel has been erected. In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land called Illumination Avenue with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot.
Even More Details Revealed On ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Debuting This Week at Disneyland
More details have emerged on the new “Wondrous Journeys” fireworks spectacular, set to light the skies above Disneyland for the first time this Friday, January 27. Walt’s original magic kingdom will become a magnificent canvas with “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. It will feature nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you. On select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” will go even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks in the sky above Disneyland. This spectacular will also feature a new song, “It’s Wondrous.”
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession’ Returns for 2023 with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit at Disney California Adventure
The Lunar New Year 2023 festivities have begun at Disney California Adventure, which means the return of Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession! Watch the video below for the full experience, or read on for a complete description!. Throughout the whole procession, a narrator describes the connection between Mulan and...
Woman Grabbed By The Neck and Pushed Outside Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant at Walt Disney World
A woman said she was grabbed by the neck and pushed by a stranger who was upset she was unable to move in a crowded Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The victim, who isn’t identified in the sheriff’s report, said the situation happened...
FIRST LOOK: Splash Mountain Replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Logo on New Magic Kingdom Maps
Splash Mountain closed permanently last night at the Magic Kingdom and new maps have arrived to reflect the change. The art for Splash Mountain has been covered by a logo advertising Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Small text underneath notes “coming 2024.”. Disney describes the upcoming attraction as “In Tiana’s...
Thunder Falls Terrace Closed For Roof Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Thunder Falls Terrace in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed for about two weeks as work wraps up on the restaurant’s roof. The roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and half of the dining room closed in November to take care of a leak. The dining room...
PHOTOS: Construction Walls Erected at Splash Mountain With References to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Backstory at Magic Kingdom
Construction walls have been erected at Splash Mountain with references to the future Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacement. Walls surround the former Splash Mountain. They are themed via “stamps” from the Southern Dome Salt Company, referencing the backstory for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The water is off. The...
Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure
Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
