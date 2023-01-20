PHOTOS: EPCOT Parking Lots Renamed After Guardians of the Galaxy, WALL-E, Moana, and Finding Nemo Characters

More details have emerged on the new “Wondrous Journeys” fireworks spectacular, set to light the skies above Disneyland for the first time this Friday, January 27. Walt’s original magic kingdom will become a magnificent canvas with “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. It will feature nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you. On select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” will go even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks in the sky above Disneyland. This spectacular will also feature a new song, “It’s Wondrous.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO