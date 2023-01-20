ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023

——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-3 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire

WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WISH-TV

Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne

Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

All focus is on a snowy Wednesday

The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Delphos Herald

McCoy: wary of winter weather

VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said area residents need to keep up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday, which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek.
VAN WERT, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool

A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
CLAYPOOL, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday. 21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr. was arrested by FWPD in connection with a 12:30 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Williams faces charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

How school districts make weather-related decisions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County school districts faced the choice of whether to delay school on Monday after a weekend snowfall and additional flurries Monday morning left area roads slick. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) opted for a two-hour delay, citing poor road conditions. Meanwhile, East Allen...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day and a Winter Storm Warning have been issued for beginning at 4 am Wednesday through 8 pm Wednesday evening. Most areas closer to Fort Wayne will see the heaviest snowfall with 5″-7″ expected. Slightly less snow is expected in areas north and west of Fort Wayne (4″-6″) […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11

HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
HUNTINGTON, IN

