Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
WANE-TV
Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WANE-TV
Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
963xke.com
Mayor Henry, FWPD and FWFD recap 2022 and present plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, Mayor Tom Henry, Police Chief Steve Reed and Fire Chief Eric Lahey provided a public safety recap of 2022 and highlighted plans for 2023 that they say are designed to make the city of Fort Wayne as safe as possible. The City...
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-3 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
Times-Union Newspaper
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
Times-Union Newspaper
2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
Delphos Herald
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said area residents need to keep up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday, which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek.
Times-Union Newspaper
Woman Arrested After Car Fire, Gun Incident In Claypool
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a Monday morning incident involving a car fire and a shotgun in Claypool. At approximately 9:03 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with Claypool Fire Department, were dispatched to 3267 W. Hill Lake Road in reference to a care fire near a residence.
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday. 21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr. was arrested by FWPD in connection with a 12:30 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Williams faces charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness,...
WANE-TV
How school districts make weather-related decisions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County school districts faced the choice of whether to delay school on Monday after a weekend snowfall and additional flurries Monday morning left area roads slick. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) opted for a two-hour delay, citing poor road conditions. Meanwhile, East Allen...
15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day and a Winter Storm Warning have been issued for beginning at 4 am Wednesday through 8 pm Wednesday evening. Most areas closer to Fort Wayne will see the heaviest snowfall with 5″-7″ expected. Slightly less snow is expected in areas north and west of Fort Wayne (4″-6″) […]
WOWO News
Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Officer performed ‘hip toss,’ man ‘fell to the ground’ in viral video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A video of a police officer throwing a man to the ground after a downtown crash is going Fort Wayne-viral on social media. Commenters on social media are questioning whether the slam is a case of police brutality, saying that it appeared unprovoked. The video was initially posted Monday night.
Your News Local
Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11
HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
Comments / 0