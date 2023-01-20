Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza message spells trouble for Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eloy Jimenez drops White Sox Spring Training injury update, wants to play outfield in 2023
Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox has the tools to be a true superstar. He offers some of the best power potential in the league and can anchor Chicago’s lineup. But he has been limited in previous seasons due to injury. Jimenez discussed his injury situation and expressed his desire to return to the […] The post Eloy Jimenez drops White Sox Spring Training injury update, wants to play outfield in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What Dodgers’ 2023 Opening Day lineup will look like
The Los Angeles Dodgers could still make a number of moves to impact their roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. LA recently acquired Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in a trade. But barring any other high-profile trades, the Dodgers’ lineup is mostly set. Spring Training battles and potential injuries will obviously factor in as […] The post What Dodgers’ 2023 Opening Day lineup will look like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t get the result they were expecting in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, but it’s hard to not be excited about what this team has done over the past few months. After crashing out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round for the third straight season, St. Louis has been hard […] The post Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez’s Johan Santana reason for excitement about joining Twins after trade
Pablo Lopez is ready to play for a potential Minnesota Twins contending team in 2023 after being traded from the Miami Marlins. But he’s also excited for a specific Johan Santana-based reason, per the Minnesota Twins Twitter account. “Every Venezuelan kid grew up a Johan Santana fan, I have vivid memories of watching him as […] The post Pablo Lopez’s Johan Santana reason for excitement about joining Twins after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice
Yordan Alvarez will be among the players who will lead the charge for the Houston Astros in their upcoming World Series title defense. Alvarez is coming off of a standout 2022 campaign where he posted career highs in several stats, including OPS+ (187). He also finished in third place in the 2022 American League MVP […] The post Jose Altuve’s strong take on Astros’ Yordan Alvarez will put the rest of MLB on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals
The Minnesota Twins have made another bold offseason move, trading for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The Twins will look for Taylor to bolster the team’s outfield as Minnesota attempts to make a postseason run. Taylor being dealt to the Twins was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Minnesota will […] The post Twins bolster outfield in blockbuster trade with Royals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Cohen gets $1.7 billion boost to wallet after massive Mets spending spree
Under owner Steve Cohen, the New York Mets have been of the busiest teams in the MLB this offseason. But even with the Mets spending extravagantly on free agents, Cohen’s wallet still managed to get much, much bigger. Alongside being the Mets’ owner, Cohen is also the founder of hedge fund Point72. The fund saw […] The post Steve Cohen gets $1.7 billion boost to wallet after massive Mets spending spree appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu
The Houston Astros have not been among the most active teams in the ongoing free agency period. The Astros have at the least completed one notable move, as they came to terms with now-former Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu on a three-year deal in November. Houston has opted to re-sign multiple key contributors […] The post Yordan Alvarez gets real on Astros’ call to replace Yuli Gurriel with Jose Abreu appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make MLB free agency move, add key bullpen depth
The Los Angeles Dodgers made an under the radar MLB free agency move on Saturday. The Dodgers and RHP Tyler Cyr reportedly agreed to terms on a minor league contract with an invite to Spring Training, per Fabian Ardaya. Cyr isn’t a high-profile name by any means. But the Dodgers’ ability to help pitchers emerge […] The post Dodgers make MLB free agency move, add key bullpen depth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
