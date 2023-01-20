Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details
Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
NME
‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ release date, trailers and latest news
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world action game set in the Avatar universe. It takes place around the second movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, but in an entirely different region of Pandora. It’s planned as a first-person action game, though we haven’t seen much in the way of gameplay so far.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
IGN
SteamWorld Build - Official Announcement Trailer
Take a look at the announcement trailer for SteamWorld Build, an upcoming game coming to PC and consoles in 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. In SteamWorld Build, you create a mining town from the ground up and dig deep in search of ancient technology, which your citizens will need to flee their perishing planet. But know that in the depths you’ll find both treasure and mortal threats - be prepared!
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
IGN
Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit - Official Teaser Trailer #1
Take a look at Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit in this teaser trailer for the upcoming gravity-bending 3D adventure game. Poor Molly! A sculptor’s apprentice cursed into a snake-haired Medusa – and so, every living thing she goes near instantly turns into a stone statue. Every living thing! Enemies and friends, bosses and shopkeepers, monsters and allies, even animals and small insects, they all turn to stone.
This beautiful hand-drawn Metroidvania just got an April release date
Afterimage releases on PC, Switch, and PS and Xbox consoles on April 25
IGN
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
With a new trailer dropping for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, IGN sat down with with the writer-directors of the film, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, to learn all manner of D&D trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and secrets hidden in the new footage. You can hear them commentate over the trailer in real time by watching the breakdown video, or keep scrolling to read what they had to say.
IGN
Paladins - Official Nyx, Queen of the Abyss: Champion Teaser Trailer
Check out the latest Paladins trailer to see the champion reveal for Nyx, Queen of the Abyss. The character is coming to the free-to-play, class-based first-person shooter in February 2023.
IGN
How to Lock On to Monsters
Monster Hunter Rise does have a lock-on camera, and this guide explains how to lock on in Monster Hunter Rise and how to customize the feature with the many options available whether you're playing on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Can you believe Monster Hunter used to not have...
The Verge
Nier Automata anime hit by delays after first three episodes already released
NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the anime based on PlatinumGames’ action RPG, has seen its release interrupted by the ongoing impact of the covid pandemic. The show’s official Twitter account has announced that the release of the rest of the series has been indefinitely delayed. Unusually, this announcement has come after the first three episodes of the show were already released on Crunchyroll following a January 7th premiere.
IGN
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Won't Launch With PSVR 2 After All
Supermassive Games announced today that its upcoming on-rails shooter, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, has been delayed to March 16, 2023. In a new tweet, Supermassive Games confirmed the game would no longer release as a launch title for the PSVR2, opting to delay the game a few weeks and ensure players "receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible."
PlayStation's latest exclusive has been destroyed by critics
Forspoken reviews have finally arrived, one day ahead of the game’s release, and oh dear. Let’s just say that Luminous Productions’ latest release hasn’t gone down well. I’ll admit, I’m sad to hear it. When Forspoken was first unveiled, then as Project Athia, it was definitely high up on my list of most-anticipated games. Now? Not so much.
tryhardguides.com
WWE 2K23 announces March Release Date and Cover Star
WWE 2K23, the upcoming sequel in the ongoing wrestling series from publisher 2K Games, has just confirmed recent rumors that it will launch on March 17th, 2023. WWE 2K23 will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, including next-gen consoles. There will be multiple editions available for pre-order. These include the Standard Edition, Icon Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Cross-Gen Digital Edition. Each will have their own unique content.
Comments / 0