Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283
Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.
UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill
UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
‘Glover is all heart’ - Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira surviving Jamahal Hill’s blood-soaked UFC 283 onslaught
Glover Teixeira showed the true grit and determination of a champion, but in the end, Jamahal Hill was just too much for him at UFC 283 last night (Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (watch highlights). Hill battered Teixeira for five hard rounds and occasionally fended off the...
Video! Jiri Prochazka sends UFC 283’s Jamahal Hill intense message: ‘I’m coming!’
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion is coming home roost. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound crown (watch highlights), becoming the first-ever Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
Bellator will aggressively pursue UFC free agent Francis Ngannou — and can offer a deal with Showtime Boxing
Bellator MMA is "absolutely interested" in signing Francis Ngannou, and could even arrange big boxing events for the former UFC champion.
Jamahal Hill sends message to Teixeira, Brazilian fans ahead of UFC 283: ‘Y’all need to understand how I’m coming’
Jamahal Hill will look to cash in on his first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” goes toe-to-toe with former divisional champion Glover Teixeira.
Henry Cejudo Scolds Brandon Moreno For Allegedly Disrespecting Brazil: ‘You Just Called The Brazilian People Dogs’
Henry Cejudo wasn’t happy with Brandon Moreno’s UFC 283 post-fight interview. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was all smiles after ending his quadrilogy rivalry against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno won by a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO and regained the UFC undisputed flyweight championship. After his big win, the Mexican-born...
Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
Fight world reacts after UFC 283: Jamahal Hill wins light heavyweight championship, Glover Teixeira retires
The Ultimate Fighting Championship in Rio de Janeiro Saturday night featured Jamahal Hill winning the light heavyweight belt and two Brazilian legends retiring from the sport.
Despite backlash, ‘busted up’ Lauren Murphy thanks corner for not tossing towel during UFC 283 beatdown
UFC flyweight contender Lauren Murphy was brutalized by fellow 125-pound veteran Jessica Andrade as part of the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which took place last weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Murphy lost a lopsided decision with scores of 25-30, 25-30, and 26-30.
UFC 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
Following UFC 283, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes and UFC President Dana White take questions from the media. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fought for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno met for the fourth time in a title unification bout.
Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284
After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April
Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 no contest) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, New York as the most likely option at present.
Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
Highlights! Gilbert Burns slices through Neil Magny for early submission | UFC 283
Gilbert Burns made his first Octagon appearance in nine months earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Durinho” met welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the PPV main card and ended up scoring a first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
