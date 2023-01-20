ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283

Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. The pair had gone 1-1-1 over their past three battles, with ‘The God of War‘ winning their most recent contest by unanimous decision.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
MMAmania.com

Video! Jiri Prochazka sends UFC 283’s Jamahal Hill intense message: ‘I’m coming!’

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion is coming home roost. Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last night (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound crown (watch highlights), becoming the first-ever Contender Series alum to win a UFC title.
The Independent

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo reveals he and Conor McGregor are friends now and exchange Instagram messages

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is one of the most heated in the history of mixed martial arts. From the moment “The Notorious” arrived in the UFC as a fresh young featherweight, he’d set his sights on taking the belt off “Scarface.” For the next two and a half years, McGregor hounded Aldo endlessly online and in real life.
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 283 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Following UFC 283, tune in to the Post-Fight Press Conference to hear the athletes and UFC President Dana White take questions from the media. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fought for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno met for the fourth time in a title unification bout.
MMAmania.com

Islam Makhachev confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be in Australia for UFC 284

After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to claim the Lightweight title (watch it), his coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, made a bold declaration: they were coming to Australia next to take Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound ranking. Unfortunately for Makhachev, he’ll now have to accomplish that...
MMAmania.com

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis on tap for UFC 287 in April

Kelvin Gastelum has his next opponent after missing out on the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2023. MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin confirmed today (Mon., Jan. 23, 2023) that a Middleweight tilt between Gastelum (17-8, 1 no contest) and Chris Curtis (30-9) has been added to UFC 287 on April 8, 2023. The location for the event has yet to be determined, but rumors have circulated pointing at Brooklyn, New York as the most likely option at present.
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
wrestletalk.com

Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)

A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Gilbert Burns slices through Neil Magny for early submission | UFC 283

Gilbert Burns made his first Octagon appearance in nine months earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Durinho” met welterweight veteran Neil Magny on the PPV main card and ended up scoring a first-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

