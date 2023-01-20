Read full article on original website
The Aiken Antique Show Returns for Its 23rd Year
AIKEN, S.C. – The Aiken Antique Show celebrates its 23rd year during the highly anticipated return of this special, one-of-a-kind event! Held at Aiken Center for the Arts on February 3-5, 2023, the Aiken Antique Show features 21 antique dealer booths from around the Southeast, incredible guest lectures, Cocktail and Collector’s Preview Party, memorable lunches in the Collectors’ Café, and a delicious Sunday brunch.
30th Annual SC Assistive Technology Expo on March 7th, 2023
Columbia, SC -- The SC Assistive Technology Program is hosting the 30th Annual SC Assistive Technology Expo on March 7th, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC. The Expo is the only event of its kind in South Carolina that showcases the latest advancements in assistive technology and offers workshops to learn more about how this technology can be used at home, school and work.
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
What Gamecock great Sheila Foster thinks about Aliyah Boston breaking her double-double record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles. Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
Sewer overflowed into Saluda River for hours, SC officials say
Sewage spilled into a major river in the Columbia area for hours Saturday night, officials said. The city of West Columbia sent out an alert to the public about a sewer overflow impacting the Lower Saluda River, according to the Congaree Riverkeeper. The sanitary sewer overflow was reported near Edgewater...
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
LRADAC announces Shannon Boone as new Human Resources Director
LRADAC, the designated alcohol and drug abuse authority for Lexington and Richland Counties, announces that Shannon Boone has been hired as the agency’s new Human Resources Director. In her new role, Boone brings over 20 years of executive-level human resource recruitment and management experience to LRADAC. After graduating with...
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
South Carolina Accumulating Talent In QB Room
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football staff have completely overhauled the most important position on the team.
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
REACTION: Kam Pringle Gives South Carolina A Stalwart In Trenches
Newly minted commit Kam Pringle gives Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program a future staple at left tackle.
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Orangeburg County County sells land once planned for high school; development will be priority
Orangeburg County has sold property it previously swapped with Orangeburg County School District for potential use as a site for a new high school. County Council gave unanimous first reading by title only at its Jan. 17 meeting to sell about 95 acres of county-owned property near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard to Mixon Holdings LLC. The property is to be used for economic development.
Heavy rain expected on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw a chilly but dry day on Saturday only reaching a high of 47 degrees. Things will change quickly overnight as we see rain moving into the region bringing wet weather for our Sunday. Looking at the overall setup, an area of low pressure will...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
