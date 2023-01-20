ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’

West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Portion of West A Street to close Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: 42-year-old man injured in south Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road. According to LPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPD responds to multiple shootings Saturday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department and other first responders spent Saturday morning engaged in calls related to gun violence that ultimately resulted in the death of a teen in one instance. According to LPD, at 10:19 a.m. officers were called out to a home near 18th...
LINCOLN, NE

