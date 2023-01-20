Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland
ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
klin.com
Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
klkntv.com
Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
kfornow.com
Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: 42-year-old man injured in south Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road. According to LPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to multiple shootings Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department and other first responders spent Saturday morning engaged in calls related to gun violence that ultimately resulted in the death of a teen in one instance. According to LPD, at 10:19 a.m. officers were called out to a home near 18th...
klkntv.com
West A Street to partially close for wastewater pipe installation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A portion of West A Street is set to close next week for roadwork. West A Street will be closed to traffic from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street starting Monday. The closure will allow workers...
