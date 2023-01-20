ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game

Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
C4 GO! Results (1/20): Stu Grayson Faces Kevin Blackwood

Capital City Championship Combat held its C4 GO! event on January 20 from Preston Event Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The event will air on IWTV on January 24. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. C4 GO! Results (1/20) - Isaiah Broner def. CPA. - C4 Tag...
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL (Taped On 1/21)

IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on January 21 from Kissimmee, FL. Matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks on IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Kaden) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL (Taped On 1/21) - Deonna Purrazzo def. Steph De Lander. - Gisele...
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022

Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
