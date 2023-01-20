Read full article on original website
AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21): Josh Bishop, Dominic Garrini In Action, Bar Fight
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Wasted Youth event on January 21 from The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH. The event aired on FITE Plus. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results and highlights are below. AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21) - The Philly...
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/22): New Open The Triangle Gate Champions
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 21 from Kobe Sambo Hall in Kobe, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/21) - D'courage...
NXT Level Up Results (1/20): Joe Gacy, Nikkita Lyons, Damon Kemp Compete
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/20) Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson. Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine,...
Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game
Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22): Lio Rush, Lana Austin, Spike Trivet In Action
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News... event on January 22 from Electric Ballroom in London, England. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. PROGRESS Chapter 148 Results (1/22) - Leon Slater def. Tate...
Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22): Homicide Faces Colby Corino
Catalyst Wrestling held its Rock The Bell House event on January 22 from The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Catalyst Wrestling Rock The Bell House Results (1/22) - Ray Jaz def....
KOBK Souled Out II Results (1/14): Adam Priest, Billie Starkz, Hoodfoot In Action
Kill Or Be Killed held its KOBK Souled Out II event on January 14 from The Cobra in Nashville, TN. The event aired on IWTV on January 19. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. KOBK Souled Out...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/21): Motor City Machine Guns Face Roppongi Vice
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 21. Matches were taped on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/21) - The West Coast Wrecking Crew...
C4 GO! Results (1/20): Stu Grayson Faces Kevin Blackwood
Capital City Championship Combat held its C4 GO! event on January 20 from Preston Event Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The event will air on IWTV on January 24. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. C4 GO! Results (1/20) - Isaiah Broner def. CPA. - C4 Tag...
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL (Taped On 1/21)
IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on January 21 from Kissimmee, FL. Matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks on IMPACT. Full spoilers (courtesy of Kaden) are below. IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL (Taped On 1/21) - Deonna Purrazzo def. Steph De Lander. - Gisele...
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Results (1/20): Anthony Henry, Billie Starkz, More In Action
ACTION Wrestling held its Lords of Chaos event on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. The event aired on IWTV. Fans can learn more about ACTION by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Skylar Russell) and highlights are below. ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Results (1/20) - The show started off...
Limitless Hard To Handle Results (1/21): Alec Price, Ricky Morton, B3CCA In Action
Limitless Wrestling held its Hard To Handle event on January 21 from Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event aired on IWTV. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Limitless Hard To Handle Results (1/21) -...
Rocky Romero Interview | Ace Steel Remembers Jay Briscoe | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast 1/22/23
Ace Steel joins The Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a short time to share stories about his friend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th. Rocky Romero is the special guest this week on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Here are some topics discussed in this interview. - Rocky...
Jon Moxley To Compete At DEFY Year 6, Teaming With Schaff Against Zack Sabre Jr And Davey Richards
Jon Moxley has booked an independent date. DEFY Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will team with Schaff to face Zack Sabre Jr & Davey Richards at DEFY Year 6 on February 11. This will mark Moxley's first match for DEFY since April 30, 2022 when he defeated Tom Lawlor. Moxley...
XPW We Are Not Your Kind Results (1/21): Necro Butcher, Juventud Guerrera, Thom Latimer Compete
Xtreme Pro Wrestling held its XPW We Are Not Your Kind event on January 21 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. XPW We Are Not Your Kind Results (1/21) - Soultaker defeats Sean Lawhorn. - Juventud Guerrera...
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
Prestige Wrestling Vendetta Results (1/21): Athena Defends ROH Women's Title Against Miyu Yamashita
Prestige Wrestling held its Vendetta event on January 21 from The Glass House in Pomona, California. The event aired on IWTV. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Prestige Wrestling Vendetta Results (1/21) - Davey Richards def. Tyler...
Remembering Jay Briscoe | Grapsody 1/21/2023
Grapsody talks about the wrestling week and the shocking and devastating loss of Jamin Pugh aka Jay Briscoe.
H2O Hustle And Gold: Sunday Night Of Champions Results (1/22): Matt Tremont Defends IWTV Title
H2O Wrestling: Hardcore Hustle Organization held its H2O Hustle And Gold: Sunday Night Of Champions on January 22 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below.
