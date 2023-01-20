ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State honoring Kelsey Mitchell during Monday’s top-10 matchup with Iowa

There’s a lot going on Monday night at the Schottenstein Center, on the Ohio State University’s campus. The No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball team welcomes the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes for a conference battle in front of close to a sellout crowd. Adding to an already high level of excitement is the return of a former Buckeye great, current WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa

Monday begins what feels like a March Madness week for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. In a stretch of four days, head coach Kevin McGuff’s squad takes on both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams are dangerous, and both games give different dangers for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

No. 2 Ohio State falls to No. 10 Iowa 83-72 for first loss of season

There are big games and there are season-defining games. Monday night had all the makings of the latter when the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes came to Columbus, Ohio to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. For all the excitement leading up to the game, Ohio State couldn’t capitalize in...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes

In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
landgrantholyland.com

Rejoice! The Ohio State men finally win a basketball game, toppling Iowa 93-77

Heading into Saturday’s game against Iowa riding a five-game losing streak, things were going about as poorly as they could possibly be going for Chris Holtmann’s team. To make things worse, senior guard Sean McNeil (9.9 PPG entering today’s game), was pulled from the starting lineup due to a “dental emergency” — he had emergency dental work done this week and did not practice for the last two days.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Iowa: Game preview and prediction

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is, to put it lightly, struggling. It was just a couple weeks ago when Ohio State hosted top-ranked Purdue in what would have seemed an early look at the two top teams in the Big Ten. But now, Ohio State has lost five-straight games — starting with Purdue — by a total of 19 points. Oof.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy