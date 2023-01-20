Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
My Man, My Man, My Man: Storm Reid Gushes Over Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, Reveals She’ll Wear His Number During USC Vs. Colorado Game
Storm Reid drops by Jimmy Kimmel to promote her new movie 'Missing'. During the show, she gushed about her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders.
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to program
Nebraska football received a commitment from 2023 tight end Ismael Smith Flores on Monday afternoon. Smith Flores made the announcement on Twitter. He is not ranked in either the 247Sports Composite or regular rankings. Flores has a numerical ranking of 87 on 247Sports.
Breaking: Ed Reed's College Coaching Tenure Is Already Over
Last month, Bethune-Cookman followed the recent trend of a few other historically-black, FCS schools in hiring a big-name former NFL player to lead its football program. Reports emerged that former University of Miami and Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed would coach the Wildcats on Dec. 27. Less ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Today's Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett, the two-time national champion quarterback, is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves. It was announced on Monday morning that Bennett is this year's Manning Award winner. The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is given to the nation's top ...
Kam Pringle Announces College Decision
Offensive tackle Kam Pringle has officially made his college decision. Will the Tennessee Volunteers land the uber-talented South Carolina native?
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
CBS Sports
Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman coach after 25 days, claims school will not ratify contract
Former NFL star and Miami legend Ed Reed is out as the coach at Bethune-Cookman just 25 days after he was hired to lead the football program at the historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Reed announced the news in a Twitter post from his foundation on Saturday that explained how a breakdown occurred between himself and the Bethune-Cookman administration.
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola narrows list down to final four
The top quarterback and overall prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola, has a full year to make his commitment decision. Notably, he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio...
2023 college football rankings: Georgia Bulldogs No. 1, crowded field for best teams in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, earning the No. 1 spot in the consensus 2023 college football rankings. After
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0