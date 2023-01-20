ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Eisenberg

List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
Ty D.

Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores

Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
Allrecipes.com

Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco

Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ty D.

Whole Foods' Largest Selection of Local Products Yet: New Store Opens in Downtown Manhattan

Whole Foods Market opened its newest grocery store in New York City's financial district on Wednesday. Whole Foods Market opened its newest grocery store in New York City's financial district on Wednesday, featuring a wide selection of locally made products, an unprecedented layout and interior design, and a historic Art Deco-style building. This is the 513th location for the upscale supermarket chain in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallasexpress.com

Party City Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the company struggles with increasing prices and a slowdown in customer spending. The party may not be over yet, as Party City’s 830 company-owned and franchise stores in North America and website will remain in business during its bankruptcy proceedings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PYMNTS

Groceries Keep Deliveroo Customers Coming Back as Restaurant Takeout Slips

Rising prices have negatively impacted Deliveroo shoppers’ loyalty, but expanded grocery options are driving frequency. The United Kingdom-based food delivery service shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Jan. 19) discussing its fourth-quarter financial results that it likely has already seen the worst of inflation’s impact on customer habits.
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

