The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Local authors sign books, swap stories at weekend event
Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books. Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
GV Wire
Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?
The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
GV Wire
Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents
A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
Fresno City College baseball honors Ron Scott at 33rd annual dinner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College baseball season begins in less than one week. On Friday, the Rams host Cero Coso in the first game of a two-game series. On Saturday, roughly 1,000 people showed up at Valdez Hall in downtown Fresno to support the Rams in their annual dinner. Ron Scott was […]
sjvsun.com
Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney
The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
GV Wire
Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief
Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
GV Wire
City Hall Gets 10 Times as Many Calls on Potholes. What’s the Repair Plan?
The recent onslaught of atmospheric rivers has made driving some Fresno streets a test in avoiding potholes. Calls to City Hall about potholes on Fresno’s 1,767 miles of streets have increased 10 times after the punishing series of storms, city spokeswoman Sontaya Rose told GV Wire on Monday. “Crews...
Hanford Sentinel
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
In Madera County, one-fifth of residents live in poverty and many don’t have health insurance. The last thing this largely rural, Latino-majority part of the San Joaquin Valley needed was for its only general hospital to close its doors. But years of financial struggles forced 106-bed Madera Community Hospital...
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
Communities near Millerton Lake until boil water notice due to recent storms
The state's water resources board sent out the notice on Friday to residents in Bella Vista, Brighton Crest, and Renaissance at Bella Vista.
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine veteran and father of two was victim of Madera homicide. ‘He was just solid’
Police confirmed the identity of a Madera homicide victim whom a friend described as a loving father, Marine Corps veteran and “solid.”. Alex Aragon said Wednesday he knew Thomas Aparicio, a 27-year-old who was gunned down Jan. 12, since meeting him in the third grade at Emerson Elementary School in Los Angeles.
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
Hanford Sentinel
Golden Bears girls hoops stay undefeated in TCC
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team moved to 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference after wins over Reedley and Kerman High School's. They are 13-8 overall. The Gilden Bears defeated Reedley High 66-21 on Jan. 18 in Reedley. Mia Va'asili led the way with 19 points. Makyala Carre had nine points, while Izabel Mendez had eight.
Hanford, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central East High School basketball team will have a game with Caruthers High School on January 21, 2023, 18:00:00.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg girls hoops fall to 0-3 in TCC
The Kingsburg Vikings fell to 0-3 in the Tri-County Conference following losses to Kerman High and Hanford West. The Vikings fell 43-33 to Kerman High on Jan. 18 in Kerman. Michelle Bailey led the Vikings with 13 points. Jacky Ruiz added seven points, while Paige Ingrao finished the game with six points.
Dine and Dish: Uncle Harry's in North Fresno
Fresh bagels come out hot and tasty at Uncle Harry's New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse.
