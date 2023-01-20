ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Local authors sign books, swap stories at weekend event

Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books. Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?

The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents

A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney

The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
GV Wire

Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief

Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?

In Madera County, one-fifth of residents live in poverty and many don’t have health insurance. The last thing this largely rural, Latino-majority part of the San Joaquin Valley needed was for its only general hospital to close its doors. But years of financial struggles forced 106-bed Madera Community Hospital...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Golden Bears girls hoops stay undefeated in TCC

The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears girls basketball team moved to 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference after wins over Reedley and Kerman High School's. They are 13-8 overall. The Gilden Bears defeated Reedley High 66-21 on Jan. 18 in Reedley. Mia Va'asili led the way with 19 points. Makyala Carre had nine points, while Izabel Mendez had eight.
HANFORD, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hanford, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central East High School basketball team will have a game with Caruthers High School on January 21, 2023, 18:00:00.
HANFORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg girls hoops fall to 0-3 in TCC

The Kingsburg Vikings fell to 0-3 in the Tri-County Conference following losses to Kerman High and Hanford West. The Vikings fell 43-33 to Kerman High on Jan. 18 in Kerman. Michelle Bailey led the Vikings with 13 points. Jacky Ruiz added seven points, while Paige Ingrao finished the game with six points.
KINGSBURG, CA

