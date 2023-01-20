ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Harris demands halt to windmill construction after whale dies at Assateague

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIXAf_0kLRPdFp00

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris is calling for an immediate halt to offshore windmill construction and underwater geotechnical testing.

Harris who represents most of Maryland's Eastern Shore region made the demand after a dead whale washed ashore at Assateague Island Monday.

Now in his seventh term in Congress, Harris argues there is no evidence suggesting that windmill construction did not cause the whale's death.

RELATED: Dead whale washes up at Assateague Island

The lawmaker says he wants full transparent necropsy results.

"I am also calling for a full and transparent release of necropsy results, including the necropsy results of the whale ear structures which should be removed for examination to determine whether sonar actively contributed to the cause of death," Harris said in a statement. "Even a vessel strike is still consistent with injury from seismic testing as that testing may interfere with the whale’s hearing and senses - some think causing long lasting damage."

Maryland is just the latest state to report a whale death in the last month. There have been seven in New York and New Jersey, leading some coastal environmental groups to blame the deaths on offshore wind.

Other organizations have pushed back calling that a false narrative, stressing that climate change is the greatest threat to marine life, and that offshore wind power is essential to moving away from burning planet-warming fossil fuels.

"We need to take the time to gather proper scientific data, act in full transparency, and not rely upon FAQ platitudes for these projects, their construction, and the impact they may have upon our environment," said Harris. "Until such actions occur, I am calling for a complete shutdown of windmill construction.”

MORE: Ocean City to get Maryland’s first emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility

Here in Maryland, Orsted is in the process of building Maryland’s first emissions-free offshore wind operations and maintenance facility in west Ocean City.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 58

M Roberts
3d ago

typical Harris who has demonstrated no interest in the environment and living animals now blames the whale death on the wind machines. Sorry, lies and false claims are just more GOP bs

Reply(2)
18
Deborah Enck
2d ago

So we are to believe suddenly that old Andy Harris gives a crap about environmental issues? He's shown not the slightest interest in addressing any of the environmental issues of the Eastern Shore.

Reply(6)
8
stallion
3d ago

Lmao whales have been dying for thousands of years and definitely not the first one to die and wash ashore.

Reply(2)
12
Related
CBS Baltimore

Local Maryland businesses deal with surge of egg prices

BALTIMORE — Marylanders are feeling the pinch of rising egg prices - a grocery store staple that has seen a sharp increase over the last few months. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average price for eggs was $1.79 per dozen in December 2021, but last month, that surged to $4.25 a dozen! This marks a 400 percent increase from last year! THB Bagelry and Deli, which has six locations across Maryland, is feeling the pressure of these soaring prices. Each restaurant goes through about 350 dozen eggs per week, costing them $13,500 - a big jump from last year....
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
MARYLAND STATE
royalexaminer.com

Maryland’s legal cannabis market to be shaped by many hands

With lawmakers facing a July 1 deadline to provide a framework for the legal use, possession, and sale of cannabis after voters approved full legalization in November, it’s clear, just a week into the General Assembly session, that the task won’t be straightforward. While the public is generally...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
MARYLAND STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Maryland Ag Secretary Ready to Pursue Industry’s Needs

As Maryland’s new ag secretary, Kevin Atticks wants to help farmers meet the challenges of the day — and see them thrive doing it. It’s an approach Atticks has honed over two decades of supporting value-added agriculture. Before Gov. Wes Moore nominated him Jan. 17, Atticks was the executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association and the founder of consulting firm Grow & Fortify.
MARYLAND STATE
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?

Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Coating of snow in forecast Wednesday morning in Maryland

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @TTasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @DalenciaWBAL | @wbaltv11. A colder storm system on Wednesday could coat parts of Maryland with a trace to an inch of snow, Meteorologist Ava Marie explains.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

House Republicans React To Governor Moore’s Budget Proposal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy released the following statement in response to Governor Wes Moore’s budget proposal. “I would hope, to the greatest degree practicable, that these historic budget surpluses are moved to state savings accounts or devoted to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Dead whale washes up in Maryland as environmental activists call for offshore wind investigation

BALTIMORE -- Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) is calling for a moratorium on windmill construction following this week's discovery of a dead whale on Assateague Island."We need to take the time to gather proper scientific data, act in full transparency, and not rely upon FAQ platitudes for these projects, their construction, and the impact they may have upon our environment," Harris said in a press statement Thursday.Federal environmental and energy officials Wednesday said there is no evidence offshore wind expansion is to blame for whale deaths.Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the agency has been studying what it calls...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy