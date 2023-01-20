Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Zacks.com
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DON - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.30 billion, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Is Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
VIGI - Free Report) debuted on 03/03/2016, and offers broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
JBL - Free Report) , Salesforce (. NTES - Free Report) – have stopped for nobody so far in 2023, all up more than 15% year-to-date. In addition, all three have seen their earnings outlooks drift higher as of late, providing the fuel shares need to continue their runs. Let’s take a closer look at each one.
Zacks.com
Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was mixed last week due to tepid earnings and moderate interest rate backdrop. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 lost about 0.7%, 2.7% and 1%, respectively last week. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.6%. As far as the benchmark U.S. treasury yield is...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)?
XBI - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Zacks.com
Is Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PHB - Free Report) debuted on 11/15/2007, and offers broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Best Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was mixed last week due to tepid earnings and moderate interest rate backdrop. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000 lost about 0.7%, 2.7% and 1%, respectively last week. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 0.6%. As far as the benchmark U.S. treasury yield is concerned, the week started at 3.49% (hit a weekly high and low of 3.53% and 3.37%, respectively) and ended at 3.48%. Growth stocks staged a comeback on chances of lower bond yields.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)?
IYT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/06/2003. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide...
Zacks.com
Ericsson (ERIC) Q4 Earnings Decline, Revenues Surge Y/Y
ERIC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line matching the same. Macroeconomic headwinds and uncertain economic conditions hampered company’s fourth-quarter earnings. High growth in emerging markets such as India cushioned the top line performance. Net Income.
Zacks.com
Ally Financial (ALLY) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Cost Hike
ALLY - Free Report) gained 20% following its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. However, the bottom line reflects a decline of 46.5% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1. Results were...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is a Trending Stock
FTNT - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this network security company have returned -7.9% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Will Avis Budget (CAR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
CAR - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Business - Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This car rental company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 38.53%.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Deckers (DECK) Stock Seems a Promising Bet Now
DECK - Free Report) stock has been doing well on bourses, thanks to its efforts related to product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s focus on expanding its brand assortments, bringing a more innovative line of products and optimizing omnichannel distribution bode well. Buoyed by the...
Zacks.com
2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on All-Cap Value & Quality Dividend
SPY - Free Report) gained 1.9%,. QQQ - Free Report) moved 2.7% lower on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
Zacks.com
Are Energy Investors Overlooking These 3 Canadian E&P Stocks?
CNQ - Free Report) , Ovintiv (. The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in the domestic market, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand is the fundamental driver of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.
Zacks.com
Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TGT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $162.21, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LBRT - Free Report) closed at $16.59, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 6.65%...
Zacks.com
Xcel (XEL) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the private equity...
Comments / 0