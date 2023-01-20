ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Larry Brown Sports

Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen

Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, but Ja’Marr Chase does not think the Buffalo Bills star has anything on Joe Burrow. Before Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Chase told ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin that he believes Burrow is often “overlooked.”... The post Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
NOLA.com

Mike Detillier talks Saints, Sean Payton, Joe Burrow and NFL playoffs on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 134

This could be the week we find out the immediate future of Sean Payton. Will he be coaching in the NFL next season, and what might the New Orleans Saints get in return? And how much could it help a cap-strapped franchise that has so many issues to address, especially on the offensive side of the ball with Pete Carmichael returning as offensive coordinator and uncertainty at quarterback?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den

While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH

