FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen
Josh Allen is widely viewed as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, but Ja’Marr Chase does not think the Buffalo Bills star has anything on Joe Burrow. Before Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Chase told ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin that he believes Burrow is often “overlooked.”... The post Ja’Marr Chase says Joe Burrow is on a different level from Josh Allen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
‘It’s unbelievable;” Bengals fans gather for pre-game party in Buffalo
BUFFALO — It’s less than a day until the Bengals take the field in Highmark Stadium to play the Buffalo Bills. The excitement is palpable as Bengals fans count down the hours to kick off, some even making the hike to Buffalo. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis met...
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
NOLA.com
NFC championship game odds released for San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
After holding off the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday evening, the San Francisco 49ers advanced to play in the NFC championship game for the second consecutive season, this time on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were listed as 1½-point favorites on the opening betting line at Caesars...
NOLA.com
Mike Detillier talks Saints, Sean Payton, Joe Burrow and NFL playoffs on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 134
This could be the week we find out the immediate future of Sean Payton. Will he be coaching in the NFL next season, and what might the New Orleans Saints get in return? And how much could it help a cap-strapped franchise that has so many issues to address, especially on the offensive side of the ball with Pete Carmichael returning as offensive coordinator and uncertainty at quarterback?
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
NOLA.com
A double dose of NFL Divisional Round action on Sunday: Best Bets for Jan. 22
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Bengals deliver 3 game balls to Cincinnati bars following win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
NOLA.com
First day of NFL divisional playoffs tastes like chalk: Best Bets for Jan. 21
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
With Bengals next, former four-time AFC champ Bills feel something super in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills that went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s have kept their connections with the city and see a team with super potential.
NOLA.com
A deep dive on how LSU fared in the transfer portal, and what the 2023 roster looks like
There was always going to be attrition when the transfer portal window opened in early December. What was unclear was exactly how many players would leave the LSU football program and how coach Brian Kelly’s staff would fill roster needs. Forty-five hectic days later, the dust has settled. The...
NOLA.com
Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls playing for position in NBA East: Best Bets for Monday (Jan. 23)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are playing their most important game of the season today, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 3 pm today on CBS. This is the first official meeting between the two teams since September of 2019. Their January...
NOLA.com
Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen interviews for an NFL defensive coordinator job
One of the New Orleans Saints' top defensive lieutenants interviewed for a promotion elsewhere Monday. Ryan Nielsen, who served as the team's co-defensive coordinator in 2022 after spending the previous five seasons as the defensive line coach, completed his interview with Minnesota Vikings Monday afternoon. The division rival Atlanta Falcons...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den
While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
