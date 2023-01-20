Read full article on original website
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Synovus (SNV) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates as Provisions Rise
SNV - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. The bottom line matched the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Results were adversely impacted by the rise in provisions on deteriorating economic expectations, a decline in non-interest income and...
Wells Fargo 4Q profit falls by half but tops expectations
Wells Fargo’s profit for the fourth quarter came in ahead of Wall Street’s targets but were about half of what it earned last year as the bank had to pay another $3.3 billion in fines and penalties to settle numerous scandals from recent years. Wells earned $2.86 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the the last quarter of 2022. Analysts were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share. Last year, the bank earned $5.75 billion in the fourth quarter, or $1.38 per share. Revenue of $19.66 billion fell short of Wall Street’s projections of $20 billion as well as the $20.86 billion logged in the same quarter last year. Wells said the losses related to the regulatory matters were equal to about 70 cents per share.
Will Boston Scientific (BSX) Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates?
BSX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.27%. BSX’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average.
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
9 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
Advertising Disclosure This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Investing in regular stocks is a good strategy for an investor looking to capitalize on long-term growth...
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Kellogg Makes Morningstar List of Undervalued Dividend Stocks
With the equity market facing great volatility over the past year, now may be the time to look at dividend stocks.
Ethan Allen (ETD) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
ETD - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.5% and 3.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues grew 38.8% and 17.7%, respectively.
What's in Store for Thermo Fisher (TMO) in Q4 Earnings?
TMO - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, 2023 before market open. In the last reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s earnings of $5.08 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.28%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.27%.
Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.08%. A...
Factors Setting the Tone for Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q4 Earnings
LVS - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25 2023, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 35%. How Are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss...
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
LiveXLive (LIVX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LiveXLive came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%. A quarter...
