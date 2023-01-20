Read full article on original website
17-Yr-Old Matsushita Rips 4:12.20 LCM 400 IM At South Aussie States
LCM (50m) Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 SA State Open & MC Championships. The 2023 South Australian State Open Championships wrapped up tonight from down under but not before 24-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers collected more hardware. For starters, Chalmers took on an off-event of the men’s 800m freestyle,...
Chalmers Out-Touched In Men’s 100 Free On Night 2 Of 2023 South Aussie States
LCM (50m) Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 SA State Open & MC Championships. Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers was back in the water on day two of the 2023 South Aussie State Championships, but the 24-year-old ace had to settle for silver in his pet event of the 100m free.
Mityukov Captures 4th Gold To Close Out 56th Geneva Challenge
LCM (50m) The 56th Geneva Challenge wrapped up from Centre Sportif des Vernets yesterday with Roman Mityukov topping the podium once again. After having already reaped golds across the 50m free, 100m free and 200m back, 22-year-old Mityukov snagged the top spot in the 100m back to conclude his meet.
Tom Rushton Heads To Israel To Work With Federation’s Top Swimmers Through February
Rushton and Siobhan Haughey will work in Netanya, Israel for a six-week period to run workouts and offer guidance to the federation's coaches. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. One of the top swim coach’s in Europe, Tom Rushton recently arrived in Israel and will work with the country’s top athletes through the end of February.
USA Swimming Considering Addition of Spring Championship Meets for Juniors in 2024
USA Swimming “remains interested” in hosting the 18 & under Spring Cup again in 2024, depending on the need for more long-course racing next spring. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. USA Swimming is considering adding spring championship meets for juniors in 2024. With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling most...
Daiya Seto Kicks Off New Year With 1:56.72 200 IM At Kitajima Cup
LCM (50m) The 2023 Kosuke Kitajima Cup wrapped up tonight from Tokyo with a big-time swim from Olympic medalist Daiya Seto. Taking on his bread-and-butter 200m IM event, 28-year-old Seto fired off a season-best of 1:56.72 for a new meet record. With a first half of 54.58 and a closing...
Gretchen Walsh Completes A Perfect Pre-Champs Season On Day 2 Of UVA-UNC-NC State Meet
SCY (25 Yards) Live Results under “UVA v NCST v UNC Tri Meet” on MeetMobile. Full men’s recap to follow. 12 races later, and Gretchen Walsh is still undefeated. In UVA’s sweep of NC State and UNC today, Walsh clocked a 50.76 in the 100 fly, winning her race by nearly two seconds. She also swam the second-fastest 100 fly ever in a practice suit, with only her 50.53 from the UVA-Florida meet being a quicker swim unsuited. Following her victory in the 100 fly, Walsh officially completed a perfect “regular” NCAA season, meaning in the 2022-23 season she didn’t lose a single individual race prior to conferences or NCAAs.
Mastromatteo, McMurray Shine As Varsity Blues Get LCM Racing In At Toronto Grand Prix
LCM (50 meters) The University of Toronto Varsity Blues men’s and women’s swimming team won every event on Day 1 of the Toronto Grand Prix (Jan. 20) at Varsity Pool. WOMEN’S RESULTS: Fourth-year veteran Ainsley McMurray and rookie standout Nina Mollin led the No. 2 nationally-ranked Blues women with two victories each. McMurray won both the 50 freestyle (26.17) and 200 freestyle (2:04.05), while Mollin took the top spot in the 200 butterfly (2:15.85) and 400 IM (4:53.40).
Detti Takes 400 Free, Falls to Joly In 1500 On Day 2 Of Geneva Challenge
LCM (50m) Italy’s multi-Olympic medalist Gabriele Detti was back in the water on day two of the 2023 Geneva Challenge, taking on the two events of the men’s 400m free and 1500m free. Detti wound up on top in the shorter event, stopping the clock in a time...
CBSE National Swimming Competition 2022-23 Results – Indian Swimming News
Is Competition Mein Competitors Ne Apna Mettle Dikhaya Aur Is Bitter Cold Mein Bhi Full Strength Se Perform Kiya. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Genius English Medium School Rajkot (Gujarat) Order Of Event – Click Here. Rajkot Mein Itne Thand Mein Bhi 1200 Se Bhi Jyada Competitors Ne...
Zhang Yufei Focusing on Lower-Body Strength, Turns After Elbow Injury at SCW
"I reflected on where I lost in the 50 butterfly, or where I was still short of the champion MacNeil, and I improved the technique of turning,” Zhang said. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. An elbow injury at last month’s Short Course World Championships has prevented Zhang Yufei from...
International Swimming Competitions Mein Select Huye Kalaburgi Kuvara
Ye Competition Swimming Federation Of India Aur Karnataka Swimming Association Ne Collaborate Kar Ke Organized Karwaya Tha. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Udupi Ke Malpe Beach Mei Huye National Open Water Swimming Competition Mein Renukacharya Hodamani Jo Ki Silver Medallist The Kalaburagi Se Unhe International Swimming Competition Ke Liye Select Kar Liya Gaya Hai.
Garcia, Amer Lead Gators To Sweep of Seminoles In Florida Diving Clash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators diving team concluded their two-day diving meet against in-state rival Florida State Saturday afternoon. The Gators, who swept the dual meet against the Seminoles yesterday, competed in the platform today. Anton Svirskyi dominated in the platform, scoring a career-best 434.03 to win the...
As Dual Meets Unwind, MacNeil, G. Walsh, and Marchand Keep Unbeaten Streaks Alive
As dual meets finish and prep for conferences start, we thought it would be a good time to check in on the swimmers still undefeated in individual events. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. As dual meet season comes to a close and prep for conferences begins to ramp up,...
Winter Training Sets: Indiana Goes 12×400 IMs Best Average; 100s with Fins Add Ups
Mariah Denigan (above), Brendan Burns, Mackenzie Looze, and Josh Matheny detail their favorite/best sets from winter training. See what they were here. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Winter training can be some of the toughest times of training during the year. There are no classes for student-athletes so they...
Bob Bowman on Leon Marchand: “Reminding me of Michael (Phelps) in 2003”
On Marchand, Bowman says that the French Phenom reminds him of Michael Phelps in 2003, giving his an anecdote from Leon's practice on Monday Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Saturday, we witnessed ASU’s Leon Marchand break the NCAA record in the 400 IM. Today, we spoke with ASU...
BC Eagles Break 3 School and 15 Pool Records as They Sweep BU in a Battle of Comm Ave
The BC Eagles had a dominant performance at their rivalry meet versus BU, breaking three school records and fifteen pool records. Archive photo via Boston College Athletics. The battle of Commonwealth Avenue went for a swim this weekend, as Boston College and Boston University faced each other in a rivalry meet.
Leon Marchand Swims NCAA Record in 400 IM With a 3:31.84
SCY (25 yards) 11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time) Arizona State’s Leon Marchand swam a new NCAA record in the men’s 400 IM going a 3:31.84. That swim broke the previous record of 3:32.88 which Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez swam to win NCAA’s last year.
The First Collegiate Program for Para Swimming is Finally Taking Shape at Arizona
Arizona freshman Noah Thomas (pictured) made some noise at U.S. Para Nationals last month when he picked up a silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly. Current photo via Mike Christy. The nation’s first collegiate program specifically for para swimming is finally taking shape at the University of Arizona. The...
