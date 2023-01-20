ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

3d ago

This is the beginning of the end for public schools in Oklahoma. Please join me in letting our representatives know we do NOT want tax dollars going to private and church schools.

The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Major School-Choice Bills Filed for State Legislative Session

Oklahoma families across the state could use taxpayer funds to pay for private-school tuition under legislation filed in the state Senate. The bills, if passed, would provide the largest expansion of school-choice opportunity in state history. “It’s time to empower Oklahoma parents to be able to choose the best education for their own children, regardless of their ZIP code or financial circumstances,” said state Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. “The Education Freedom Act gives them the tools to make that happen. If we truly want to be a top 10 state, let’s give parents, seeking an alternative to their public school,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'It's just time to be bold': Oklahoma lawmaker files Education Freedom Act

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — During the upcoming legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers could take up the SB 822, the Education Freedom Act — which aims to allow parents to set up education savings accounts for their children. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) is supporting the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

New state voter registration numbers show party shifts

Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Upgrades sought for security cameras in Oklahoma prisons | News

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prisons urgently want security digicam upgrades “in the worst way,” the top of a company that represents correctional workers mentioned. Bobby Cleveland, govt director of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, mentioned the state’s prisons don’t have sufficient cameras, and those who do have cameras which can be “old and antiquated.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session

The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Children and Chores

Children and chores can be like oil and water, they just don’t mix!. Sonya Mcdaniel, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator gives us tips on how to teach children the value of chores and make it fun!. For more information, visit extension.okstate.edu.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Hospital systems announce layoffs

The new year has brought a new round of hospital layoffs as healthcare systems nationwide deal with surging labor costs, shortages, and declining revenues. Locally, the first two weeks of January saw layoffs from Integris Health as well as OU Health. Integris announced it was cutting some 200 positions while...
OKLAHOMA STATE

