Oklahoma families across the state could use taxpayer funds to pay for private-school tuition under legislation filed in the state Senate. The bills, if passed, would provide the largest expansion of school-choice opportunity in state history. “It’s time to empower Oklahoma parents to be able to choose the best education for their own children, regardless of their ZIP code or financial circumstances,” said state Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. “The Education Freedom Act gives them the tools to make that happen. If we truly want to be a top 10 state, let’s give parents, seeking an alternative to their public school,...

