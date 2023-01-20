Read full article on original website
waitandsee
3d ago
This is the beginning of the end for public schools in Oklahoma. Please join me in letting our representatives know we do NOT want tax dollars going to private and church schools.
Reply
3
Related
kgou.org
Bill looks to remove straight party voting option from Oklahoma ballots
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to end the practice of straight party voting. Straight party voting allows a voter to select only a political party on their ballot and all candidates who are part of that party will get one vote. Senate Bill 568, authored by Democratic State Senator Mary...
Major School-Choice Bills Filed for State Legislative Session
Oklahoma families across the state could use taxpayer funds to pay for private-school tuition under legislation filed in the state Senate. The bills, if passed, would provide the largest expansion of school-choice opportunity in state history. “It’s time to empower Oklahoma parents to be able to choose the best education for their own children, regardless of their ZIP code or financial circumstances,” said state Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. “The Education Freedom Act gives them the tools to make that happen. If we truly want to be a top 10 state, let’s give parents, seeking an alternative to their public school,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
okcfox.com
'It's just time to be bold': Oklahoma lawmaker files Education Freedom Act
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — During the upcoming legislative session, Oklahoma lawmakers could take up the SB 822, the Education Freedom Act — which aims to allow parents to set up education savings accounts for their children. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) is supporting the...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced classes have been canceled on Tuesday. The University of Oklahoma in Norman will have online classes and remote work on Tuesday. Oklahoma City...
news9.com
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
blackchronicle.com
New state voter registration numbers show party shifts
Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to take over Swadley's investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With one scandal after another last year, Oklahoma's new attorney general is sharing how he plans to investigate them. Two weeks into his administration, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is already making good on a promise he made on the campaign trail. "We hold state government...
News On 6
State Legislators Propose Bills To Reimburse Parents of Homeschooled, Charter School Students
State legislators are filing two bills which would allow the state to reimburse parents who elect to enroll their children in charter schools or homeschool. Republican Senators Julie Daniels and Shane Jett authored Senate Bill 822 which would allow parents to set up an account with the Oklahoma State Treasurer to reimburse education service providers.
news9.com
Oklahoma Republicans, Gov. Stitt Backing Legislation To Limit Tracking Of Gun Purchases
Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation which would prohibit credit card companies from tracking gun purchases in Oklahoma. Visa, Mastercard and American Express announced in 2022 the companies would start using a code to categorize the transactions involving firearms. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt voiced his opposition for the push at a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
blackchronicle.com
Upgrades sought for security cameras in Oklahoma prisons | News
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma prisons urgently want security digicam upgrades “in the worst way,” the top of a company that represents correctional workers mentioned. Bobby Cleveland, govt director of Oklahoma Corrections Professionals, mentioned the state’s prisons don’t have sufficient cameras, and those who do have cameras which can be “old and antiquated.”
KOCO
Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session
The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
okcfox.com
'We didn't apply for anything': Questions surround tax break given to Tacos San Pedro
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A tax break worth hundreds of millions of dollars is offered to companies making huge manufacturing investments in Oklahoma. FOX 25 has got your back, uncovering the surprising business that state records show applied for and received the huge benefit. And now, we want to know how it happened.
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Children and Chores
Children and chores can be like oil and water, they just don’t mix!. Sonya Mcdaniel, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator gives us tips on how to teach children the value of chores and make it fun!. For more information, visit extension.okstate.edu.
oknursingtimes.com
Hospital systems announce layoffs
The new year has brought a new round of hospital layoffs as healthcare systems nationwide deal with surging labor costs, shortages, and declining revenues. Locally, the first two weeks of January saw layoffs from Integris Health as well as OU Health. Integris announced it was cutting some 200 positions while...
Comments / 2