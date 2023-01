Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is expected to be named the next Lipscomb Academy football coach to replace Trent Dilfer, multiple sources have told The Tennessean. The Mustangs enjoyed four years of success under Trent Dilfer that included back-to-back Division II-AA state championships. Dilfer was hired by UAB Nov. 30.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO