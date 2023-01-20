Read full article on original website
Southern Maine’s economic engine needs worker housing
Apart from the pandemic, the past three years in southern Maine has been defined in a large part by real estate growth. Home sales skyrocketed, to the point where there’s a very limited supply, or “inventory,” as the Realtors call it. Even the most recent home-sales numbers from the Maine Association of Realtors shows the median home price has remained at historic highs while the number of homes sold has declined from the 2020 surge. Cumberland and York counties were at the heart of the surge, with more than a third of the state’s total home sales.
On the Record: Workers comp insurer MEMIC off to strong start in 2023
As president and CEO of the Portland-based MEMIC Group, Michael Bourque leads a workers’ compensation insurance company with 508 employees, including 315 in Maine. MEMIC, which insures more than 22,000 employers and their estimated 300,000 employees, wrote $401 million in premiums in 2022 and has more than $1.6 billion in assets. It has operations in 22 states.
From brew to Roux: Maine Brewers' Guild chief leaving to pursue higher education
After nearly a decade as executive director of the Maine Brewers' Guild, Sean Sullivan will leave his post at the end of March to pursue a master's degree in computer science at the Roux institute in Portland. "I have made a professional move, but I am staying in Maine," Sullivan...
Single-family home sales continue slow slide, but prices rose 12%
A year-long slide in single-family home sales that began in January 2021 persisted through 2022, resulting in a decline in sales of 17.49% over the past 12 months. Home prices, however, continue to rise. The median sales price for 2022 reached $335,000 — up 12.04% over 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
