Apart from the pandemic, the past three years in southern Maine has been defined in a large part by real estate growth. Home sales skyrocketed, to the point where there’s a very limited supply, or “inventory,” as the Realtors call it. Even the most recent home-sales numbers from the Maine Association of Realtors shows the median home price has remained at historic highs while the number of homes sold has declined from the 2020 surge. Cumberland and York counties were at the heart of the surge, with more than a third of the state’s total home sales.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO