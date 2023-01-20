For those who tuned into Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go Podcast” hoping for an answer on if he’ll continue playing, he didn’t give much information. Tom Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL ended in less than ideal fashion for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went 8-9 on the season yet still won the NFC South title, lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. With the Buccaneers’ season over, Brady will enter free agency once again. Now, the NFL world is speculating whether he will return to the Buccaneers, play for another team, or retire for the second time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO