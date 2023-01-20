ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Chargers eyeing notable coach from Rams

Two years after hiring head coach Brandon Staley away from their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers could be at it again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Chargers are interviewing Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job. Rapoport adds that Robinson, who currently serves as QB coach and passing game coordinator... The post Report: Chargers eyeing notable coach from Rams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Tom Brady says he’s still undecided on his NFL future on his podcast

For those who tuned into Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go Podcast” hoping for an answer on if he’ll continue playing, he didn’t give much information. Tom Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL ended in less than ideal fashion for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went 8-9 on the season yet still won the NFC South title, lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. With the Buccaneers’ season over, Brady will enter free agency once again. Now, the NFL world is speculating whether he will return to the Buccaneers, play for another team, or retire for the second time.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy