3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
3 Giants who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The New York Giants have an important offseason ahead of them following their Divisional Round elimination. Here are three players who won’t be back, and their best possible replacements. No one envisioned that the New York Giants would win nine games, let alone a playoff game, in their first...
Report: Chargers eyeing notable coach from Rams
Two years after hiring head coach Brandon Staley away from their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers could be at it again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Chargers are interviewing Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job. Rapoport adds that Robinson, who currently serves as QB coach and passing game coordinator... The post Report: Chargers eyeing notable coach from Rams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Herm Edwards, fans unload on Cowboys Twitter for ‘blaming’ Dak Prescott for loss
Dallas Cowboys fans, and even former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, weren’t pleased that the team’s official Twitter account blamed Dak Prescott for their Divisional Round loss. The Dallas Cowboys were once again sent home early from the playoffs, as owner Jerry Jones’ quest for his fourth Super...
NFL insider provides some more context around Kliff Kingsbury’s Thailand trip
For those wondering about what Kliff Kingsbury is doing in Thailand, we have an update on it. After spending his whole life in football, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is relaxing in Thailand with his girlfriend and figuring out what comes next. This is apparently what Kingsbury is...
Tom Brady says he’s still undecided on his NFL future on his podcast
For those who tuned into Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go Podcast” hoping for an answer on if he’ll continue playing, he didn’t give much information. Tom Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL ended in less than ideal fashion for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went 8-9 on the season yet still won the NFC South title, lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. With the Buccaneers’ season over, Brady will enter free agency once again. Now, the NFL world is speculating whether he will return to the Buccaneers, play for another team, or retire for the second time.
Wild Twitter conspiracy claims Arden Key injured Patrick Mahomes on purpose
After Arden Key fell on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, some on Twitter tried to push the idea that the Jaguars DE injured the Chiefs QB on purpose. Injuries happen in football games. It’s the reality of a game with physical tackling like football. But some tackles result in injuries by accident and some tackles result in injuries by design.
5 teams that should call Bills about Stefon Diggs trade amid tantrum
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was frustrated after the Buffalo Bills’ Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are five potential trade destinations for the star wide receiver. The Buffalo Bills have shown to be consistent Super Bowl contenders out of the AFC in recent years. In 2020, they...
