Colorado Springs, CO

K99

When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?

Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most

If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch

(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
K99

Colorado’s Glasshouse Offers 360-Degree Views to Overnight Guests

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Glasshouse Airbnb in Basalt, Colorado. This amazing Airbnb makes for an...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023

It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
