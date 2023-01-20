Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
6 Vintage Colorado Menus Show How Cheap Going Out Used to Be
It's almost kind of hard to believe that we used to use things like eggs and toilet paper to play pranks on people's houses. Looking at the price of eggs now and the shortage of toilet paper in 2020, we didn't know how good we had it with the abundance of those items.
Colorado's 'most popular' Airbnb a cabin found 25 feet off the ground
Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love. Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain...
Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in Colorado
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Colorado. However, unlike recent store closures by the company, news of this store's impending closure was unexpected.
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Can you ride in the bed of a truck in Colorado?
Have you ever been driving down the road and noticed someone riding in the bed of a truck? You might have thought to yourself, "is that even legal?"
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Does Cincinnati Beat Northern Colorado for Coolest AirBNB Award?
It's pretty well documented that we have some pretty cool Airbnb properties to choose from in Colorado. There's the Cripple Creek Bubble Dome. Or a few barns you can rent in Fort Collins. There's even a handful of different places you can rent for less than $200 a night where...
Colorado’s Glasshouse Offers 360-Degree Views to Overnight Guests
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Glasshouse Airbnb in Basalt, Colorado. This amazing Airbnb makes for an...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
How Much Snow has Colorado’s Grand Mesa Seen So Far This Winter?
Colorado's Grand Mesa is a beautiful place to visit during the winter months. If you can get up passed Powderhorn Ski Resort and on to the Mesa Lakes Lodge you'll find an amazing winter wonderland waiting to be explored. Western Colorado counts on the winter snows to restore our lakes,...
