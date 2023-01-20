ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Associated Press

UBS Advisor Team Highbridge Wealth Management Named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams List

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Highbridge Wealth Management, an advisor team in the firm’s Plano, Texas office has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005476/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
PLANO, TX

