$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
WDTV
Lucky winner wins motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
Sons-Sational Cinnamon Rolls return to Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A sweet staple of The State Fair of West Virginia is back in Greenbrier County! Son’s-Sational Cinnamon Rolls made its long-awaited return to Lewisburg on Friday, January 12. They will be set in Lewisburg until Saturday, January 28th. The sweet, cinnamony goodness can be found right next to Hog Wild BBQ […]
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
House fire reported in Raleigh County
ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
wchstv.com
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in through the front door sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
First Beckley Police-Fire basketball game held at Beckley-Stratton Middle School
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new sporting tradition started Saturday, January 21st at Beckley-Stratton Middle School. The Beckley Police Department took on the City’s Fire Department in basketball for the first time. Members of the community came out to support the departments while also helping out the students at Beckley-Stratton. Admission to the game only […]
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
Beckley man charged with first-degree murder
JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is charged with murder in Summers County. According to court documents, on Friday, January 20, 2023, an officer responded to a call for a man with a gunshot wound on Streeter Creek, located between Ellison Ridge Road and Streeter Road in Summers County. Through the investigation, the […]
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
lootpress.com
WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
WDTV
Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter has gone beyond max capacity and has now entered “code red.” That happens when the shelter would normally have to start putting down some of the animals. However, Stacey Harman, the shelter’s director, says they are doing everything they can to avoid euthanasia.
woay.com
Today Marks Anniversary of Second Coldest State Temperature Ever Recorded
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – The more seasonably cold temperatures (compared to earlier this week) pushing across southern West Virginia this weekend would have been considered a ‘heatwave’ just 38 years ago today. An anomalous dip in the jet stream with an Arctic high invading the northern...
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
