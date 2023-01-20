BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter has gone beyond max capacity and has now entered “code red.” That happens when the shelter would normally have to start putting down some of the animals. However, Stacey Harman, the shelter’s director, says they are doing everything they can to avoid euthanasia.

