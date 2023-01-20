Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Gains in the crypto market have probably been driven by a reversion to the mean, Bernstein said in a research report Monday, noting that bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell more than 65% last year. Mean reversion is a theory used in finance that suggests asset prices tend to revert to their long-term mean or average level.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO