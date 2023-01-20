ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CoinDesk

What Davos Thinks of Crypto

On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW looks at the discussions around crypto and blockchain from the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland. "The Breakdown" is written, produced...
CoinDesk

Inflows Into Short Bitcoin Products Picked Up Alongside Rally: CoinShares

Crypto funds saw $37 million in net inflows last week, with well over half going into "short" investment products, or those designed to profit from price declines. According to data from CoinShares,...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
CoinDesk

South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads

Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country's Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain's Shares Climb After Regaining Nasdaq Listing

The shares of bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) rose as much as 14% on Monday after the company gained listing compliance with Nasdaq, thanks to a late December deal with Galaxy Digital to avoid bankruptcy and the recent rise in the price of bitcoin.
CoinDesk

Bernstein: Bounce in Cryptocurrencies Is ‘Mean Reversion’ Rally

Gains in the crypto market have probably been driven by a reversion to the mean, Bernstein said in a research report Monday, noting that bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell more than 65% last year. Mean reversion is a theory used in finance that suggests asset prices tend to revert to their long-term mean or average level.
CoinDesk

Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?

On today's episode, NLW breaks down the latest news from the weekend, including:. Signature Bank limiting services, and what it means for the industry as a whole. U.S. government seizing $700 million of...
CoinDesk

MakerDAO Approves Deployment of $100M USDC on DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance

Decentralized-finance (DeFi) giant MakerDAO's community approved Monday a proposal to deploy up to $100 million in USD coin (USDC) from its reserve on DeFi protocol Yearn Finance, where the deposited stablecoin will earn a yield.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Gemini Cutting Another 10% of Staff: Report

In at least its third round of layoffs since June, crypto exchange Gemini is shedding another 10% of its staff, according to an internal message viewed byThe Information. Gemini has been swept up in...
CoinDesk

Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterinreleased a new blog post over the weekend proposing a "stealth address system" for enhanced privacy protections for blockchain users. In his writing, Buterin notes that assuring privacy remains a big...
CoinDesk

FTT Order Flow Fairly Balanced After 150% Rally, but Liquidity Remains Thin

The market forFTT, the native cryptocurrency of the bankrupt FTX exchange, appears to have found an equilibrium after r bullish price action. However, the market's ability to absorb large offers at stable prices remains weak, meaning the price could suddenly reverse.
CoinDesk

After FTX: How Congress Is Gearing Up to Regulate Crypto

If familiarity breeds contempt, the crypto industry should strap on a helmet in these opening days of the 118th U.S. Congress because lawmakers know the digital assets sector a lot better than they once did.
CoinDesk

Digital Euro Will Never Be Programmable, ECB’s Panetta Says

The digital euro will never be programmable, according to Fabio Panetta, an executive board member of the European Central Bank. In remarks made to lawmakers Monday, Panetta indicated the putative central bank digital currency...
CoinDesk

VC Firm Pantera's 2023 Crypto Forecast Says the Future Is DeFi

Crypto-focused venture capital firm Pantera Capital, which has about $3.8 billion in assets under management, has summed up its 2023 forecast, and the future is decentralized finance (DeFi). The bear market that emerged early...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Axie Infinity's Token Is Soaring

This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Online game Axie Infinity's...
