Charleston, WV

Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley City Council meeting agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Common Council set to take place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 6:30 pm. The agenda for Tuesday’s session as released by the City of Beckley can be seen below. Call...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Attorney says inmates’ addiction treatment at SRJ is inadequate

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley attorney wants the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to ensure patients get treated for substance use disorder while they are at Southern Regional Jail. Robert Dunlap, who has a class action civil suit pending against the jail on behalf of clients, claimed a number of inmates need […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

House fire reported in Raleigh County

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

One charged with murder in Summers County incident

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - A situation that began in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 20, ended in tragedy in Streeter Creek, Summers County. The incident concluded with one person dead and another arrested. According to arrest records, Kaine William Durham, 26, of Beckley, was arrested and is charged with murder in the first degree. Hinton News reported on the day in question that local law enforcement asked residents in the Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek area to remain in their homes with doors and windows locked. Allegedly, the request was related to this situation. The criminal complaint states that Durham and another individual were at...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

