Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
wajr.com
Effort to create ‘tactical medical professionals’ rests in committee
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A bill that would allow emergency medical professionals to carry firearms has been sent to the House Government Organization Committee. The lead sponsor of Senate Bill 83 is Republican Senator Tom Takumbo from Kanawha County wants to create a “tactical medical professional” job definition.
‘Marshall University 75 Memorial Day’ bill unanimously passed through House
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2412 designating November 14 as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day” in honor of the 75 individuals lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash has passed through the WV House. HB2412, which has been communicated to the Senate upon passing through...
WDTV
Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”. It was introduced by Cabell County delegate Sean Hornbuckle. The bill would allow small businesses to receive grants of up to $25 thousand to help them get back on their feet.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
Beckley City Council meeting agenda announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Common Council set to take place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 6:30 pm. The agenda for Tuesday’s session as released by the City of Beckley can be seen below. Call...
Deputies: West Virginia House employee’s death investigated as murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by […]
Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday. House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes. The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker. On the […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
Attorney says inmates’ addiction treatment at SRJ is inadequate
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley attorney wants the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to ensure patients get treated for substance use disorder while they are at Southern Regional Jail. Robert Dunlap, who has a class action civil suit pending against the jail on behalf of clients, claimed a number of inmates need […]
West Virginia, employees sue Kroger over over alleged wage theft
A group of Kroger employees filed a federal class-action lawsuit alleging that the company has engaged in widespread wage theft after repeated and ongoing problems with payroll.
wchstv.com
Undercover operation in Charleston leads to citations for three employees at vape shops
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An undercover operation in Charleston focused on finding vape shop employees who were selling to underage buyers led to three citations. Members of the Charleston Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit executed the operation by sending in an underage confidential informant to see who would sell the underage buyer vapes.
West Virginian who accidentally shot sibling was ‘mishandling gun’
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says an accidental shooting on Saturday night happened because the shooter was mishandling a gun. Deputies say they responded to the 700 block of High Street in St. Albans, West Virginia, around 10:30 p.m. and found a victim shot in the upper leg.
House fire reported in Raleigh County
ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
‘Now is the time to adopt’: Life-saving West Virginia shelter completely full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “If you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time,” says the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) while all its kennels are full. The shelter says its regular and overflow kennels are full as well as the puppy room. The KCHA says that because they are a no-kill shelter, staff […]
One charged with murder in Summers County incident
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - A situation that began in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 20, ended in tragedy in Streeter Creek, Summers County. The incident concluded with one person dead and another arrested. According to arrest records, Kaine William Durham, 26, of Beckley, was arrested and is charged with murder in the first degree. Hinton News reported on the day in question that local law enforcement asked residents in the Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek area to remain in their homes with doors and windows locked. Allegedly, the request was related to this situation. The criminal complaint states that Durham and another individual were at...
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
Comments / 0