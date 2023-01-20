West Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting vehicle on Orange St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a West Springfield man in connection with a shooting in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the department’s ShotSpotter system picked up the sound of gunfire at around 3:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Orange Street. There, they found a car that had been struck by gunfire.

The detective bureau identified 18-year-old Chauncey Williams of West Springfield as a suspect. Officers arrested Williams at around 4:30 p.m., he is being charged with the following:

• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

• Assault & Battery with a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

• Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

• Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,200

• Threat to Commit a Crime

