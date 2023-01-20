West Springfield man arrested in connection with shooting vehicle on Orange St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a West Springfield man in connection with a shooting in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood on Thursday.Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the department’s ShotSpotter system picked up the sound of gunfire at around 3:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Orange Street. There, they found a car that had been struck by gunfire.
The detective bureau identified 18-year-old Chauncey Williams of West Springfield as a suspect. Officers arrested Williams at around 4:30 p.m., he is being charged with the following:
• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
• Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
• Assault & Battery with a Firearm
• Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
• Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
• Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,200
• Threat to Commit a Crime
