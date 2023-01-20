ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Paul R. Stenseth

MADISON - Paul R. Stenseth, age 78, passed away on January 5, 2023 at Meriter Hospital. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
James "Boney" Allen Hambrecht

James Allen “Boney” Hambrecht, age 76 1/2 years exactly, went to heaven on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis, COPD and lung cancer. His suffering began in 1951 when he had nephritis and polio, requiring him to stay at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the entire summer. His battle with arthritis began in 1983 and progressively worsened over time. He was in the first class to graduate from the newly consolidated Sauk Prairie High School in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy from 1963 until 1969.
Quentin Verdier

COLUMBUS—Quentin Verdier, age 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Quentin was born on October 13, 1952 to Quentin and Margaret (Wells) Verdier in Montgomery, Maryland. Quentin enjoyed history including his own family’s; some examples include the fact that his mother was a direct...
Doris M. Wilde

Doris M. Wilde, age 93, of Monroe, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe. Doris was born on May 13, 1929 in Lafayette County, the daughter of John and Pearl (Doering) Iseli. She was united in marriage to Harry A. Wilde on November 18, 1944 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. Doris worked at the McLellan’s Store in Monroe for 30 years and part time at the Swiss Colony and Monroe Shopping News until retiring.
Derrick W. Gee

Derrick W. Gee, age 82, of Spring Green, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at The Meadows in Spring Green following an extended illness. He was born on May 27, 1940, in Stafford, England, the son of Frederick and Marjorie (Holtom) Gee. Derrick graduated from the University of Leeds...
Unlikely trio of birds healing in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wildlife Center at the Dane County Humane Society is nurturing an interesting trio. Since early December, in the same room, they have a pelican, a swan, and recently, a goose. “Animal services caught him and brought him here, and turns out he had a fractured wing,”...
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
Madison - One City Schools

MADISON, WI
Lorraine Elder

Lorraine Elder, 87, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 26, 1935, the daughter of Tillmon and Buena (Frye) Fry. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Elder at the Willow Valley United Methodist Church. Lorraine and Donald farmed together. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering, and baking, especially peanut butter cookies and Russian Tea Cookies. Lorraine collected dishes and hummingbirds.
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision.
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriff's officials said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An investigation...
TONIGHT AT 6: In wake of nonbinary teen's suicide, Dane Co. mom hopes for change

Tonight at 6 on News 3 Now...Mourning her nonbinary teen’s death by suicide, a Dane County mom shares what made Graciella Sawyer special and the vision the 14-year-old had for a better world cut short. Even as Dia Caulkins recognized her child’s struggle with gender identity and tried her...
Wisconsinites rejoice! Beer & Cheese Fest returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — When you think of Wisconsin, beer and cheese are surely two of the things to come to mind. Both were celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as part Beer & Cheese Fest ’23. Brewers and cheesemakers from across the state put...
Bike Swap brings out cyclists to buy and sell

MADISON, Wis. – Madison is known as a cyclist-friendly destination and Saturday morning hundreds of cyclists shopped and swapped at the Brazen Dropouts Bike Swap for new gear. More than 100 vendors from across the Midwest took over the New Holland Pavilion at Alliant Energy Center Saturday, where interested...
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers

MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
UWPD warning of phone scam

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
State finishes calling witnesses in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Marcus Randle El was back in court on Monday after a weekend break from his jury trial. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
