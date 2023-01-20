Read full article on original website
CNET
Best Budget Laptop 2023: Our Top 6 Picks Starting at $300
When you're spending several hundred dollars on a device, you want to make sure you get something that meets your performance needs. However, you don't want to spend big money on features you don't need. The best budget laptop models can handle all your everyday tasks like checking emails, scrolling through social media, typing up documents and more, and they can be available for less than $900.
CNET
Secure Your Home With This SimpliSafe Security Bundle at 50% Off
There's nothing more precious in your home than your family, and you want to keep them protected. Chances are you do this already with locks on your doors and windows. But as an additional precaution, a good security system is a worthwhile investment. Security cameras -- both indoors and outdoors...
CNET
Best HP Laptops for 2023
HP laptops offer something for you, whether you're a creative looking to edit photos, a gamer in search of a powerful laptop or a student in need of a small, lightweight laptop. Many of the best HP laptops have features designed for remote or hybrid work such as improved webcams...
CNET
Amazon Clears Out 2021 MacBook Pro Models With Up to $500 Off
With Apple's updated 2023 MacBook Pro models set to start shipping to customers this week, Amazon is taking the opportunity to heavily discount its remaining stock of the now previous-gen 2021 machines. With as much as $500 off 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it's a rare opportunity to snag a powerful Apple laptop without spending top dollar, especially if you don't need the absolute latest model. These MacBook deals are only good for as long as supplies last, so don't hesitate if you want in on the savings.
CNET
Get Super Bowl-Ready With Up to $250 Off Amazon Fire TV Models
Looking for a new 4K TV ahead of the Super Bowl? Amazon has kicked off a timely sale on its own Fire TV lineup of televisions with as much as $250 off regular prices. A variety of models and sizes are on sale with prices starting at $260. Select deals are also being matched at Best Buy.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Out: Here Are the New Features to Hit Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 16.3 update is available to download now, and the update comes with a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. The latest update comes about a month after the release of iOS 16.2. Here are the new features coming to...
CNET
This Lifetime Subscription to Dollar Flight Club Is Just $50 Right Now
If you're eager to see the world, but you have only a modest travel budget, this is a deal worth checking out. Whether you're a regular jet-setter or simply want to save on a special vacation, Dollar Flight Club can show you great deals to help you travel around the world for less. Escape to Europe, the islands or anywhere that calls you.
CNET
Microsoft Will Stop Selling Windows 10 Next Week
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers next week, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025."
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Is Almost Here. What to Expect
Like clockwork, Samsung releases its new Galaxy S phones in the first quarter of the year. For 2023, that launch is set to happen on Feb. 1 during Samsung's next event, where we're very much expecting to see the Galaxy S23. The Samsung Galaxy S22 range includes some of our...
CNET
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
CNET
Internet Throttling: Your ISP Might Be to Blame for Your Slow Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are many reasons why your internet could be moving slowly. It might be because of an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. You might be able to solve slow speeds with an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of these tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
CNET
The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service in 2023 (We Brought Receipts)
Groceries have gotten mighty expensive and I'm not just talking about eggs. Even with inflation cooling, generally, high food prices remain sticky and many are looking for ways to soften that monthly food bill. If you're after a cheaper option for buying groceries in person, we did the math to...
CNET
Hands-On With Sony's DualSense Edge Controller for PlayStation 5
The DualSense Edge controller is the latest accessory for Sony's PlayStation 5, and it offers a high degree of customization at an equally high price. The PS5's default controller, the DualSense, got its name from its ultraspecific vibration functionality. The Edge is a pro-style controller that improves on that by allowing players more options to fine-tune their inputs and, as Sony explains, "craft [their] own unique gaming experience tailored to [their] playstyle." However, this enhanced customization doesn't come cheap.
CNET
New Tech Is Making Free Over-the-Air TV Even Better
You can get free HD content, including sports, news, dramas and comedies, just about everywhere in the US. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more are broadcasting their shows right now, and all you need to get them is an antenna and maybe a separate, inexpensive, tuner. Even better, the entire broadcasting system is going through a change that will lead to free 4K and HDR content, additional programming and more. Amazingly, it will still be free.
CNET
Put Your Google Home and Nest Devices in These 5 Unexpected Places for Best Results
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. From the original Google Home to the ever-expanding list of Nest devices, Google has built a full-fledged ecosystem of smart home products. But loading your house with Google Nest Minis and Google Nest Hubs and the Google Home Max poses an important question: Where do you put all of these devices?
CNET
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
CNET
Save up to 75% on Select Gap Apparel Today at Amazon
For many people, the new year represents a time of renewal. Get a jump start on spring cleaning and replace your old, worn out or outgrown clothes with fresh, new threads. Select Gap apparel is marked down by up to 75% at Amazon today, with tons of options for the whole family. These deals expire tonight, so shop soon if you want to refresh you wardrobe at bargain prices.
