As new leadership and a slew of freshman lawmakers set out to make their mark under the Gold Dome this session, changes from last year’s “brain drain’” are unfolding at the Capitol. Much of the changeover at the Capitol is due to lawmakers either retiring or resigning to pursue higher political office. While others were […] The post New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO