NECN
Water Search Planned This Week for Missing Brookfield Woman Brittany Tee
A water search for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee is likely to happen on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to state police. The 35-year-old woman has not been seen since Jan. 10. Tuesday will mark two weeks since her last reported sighting. State police said they postponed their search Monday...
NECN
Mass. Man Dies After Accident Involving Tractor-Trailer in Conn.
Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly car accident involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland Monday afternoon. Troopers said they were called to the area of exit 69 at about 1:15 p.m. for reported collision. Part of the highway remains closed at this time.
NECN
Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH
A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.
NECN
At Least 2 Killed as Slick Roads Cause Over 150 Crashes Across New England
At least two people were killed as slick roads caused over 150 crashes across New England while a mix of rain and snow fell across the region Sunday and Monday. In Rhode Island, a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is being blamed on the weather. A witness said the vehicle was traveling in the right lane and lost control, exiting onto the shoulder where it rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died at the scene.
NECN
RI Girl Asks Police to Test Cookie, Carrots for DNA Proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten Oreo cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department earlier this month to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
NECN
WATCH: ‘SNL' Takes Crack at Mass. School With Lights Stuck on for Over a Year
A Massachusetts high school that's been unable to turn off its roughly 7,000 lights found itself as the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live" this week. The lights at Minnechaug Regional High School haven't been turned off since Aug. 24, 2021 after lighting system software failed, NBC News reported last week. The issue has cost the public school in Wilbraham, near Springfield, thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain, an administrator said.
NECN
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Released After Boston Common Protest Arrest
The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common, where she was arrested...
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
NECN
Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
NECN
McDonald's Customer Spits on Employee, Returns Hours Later With an Ax
Police say a customer spit on an employee at a New Hampshire McDonald's drive-thru window and then returned hours later, threatening multiple employees with an ax. Manchester police said they responded to a report around 10 p.m. Sunday of a man who was causing trouble at the drive-thru window at the McDonald's at 907 Hanover St. The store manager told police that a man came up to the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee. The employee refused to serve the man, and the man then spit on him. The man then left the area.
NECN
Man Wanted a Month in Deadly Quincy Shooting Arrested at Hotel in Wareham
One of the men wanted on murder charges in the August shooting death of a man in Quincy, Massachusetts, has been arrested after a monthlong search, prosecutors said Monday. Dante Clarke was taken into custody at a hotel in Wareham and was due in Norfolk Superior Court later Monday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. According to a statement from school officials that was sent to families, the fight involved four middle school students and one was injured. They were treated by the school nurse before being taken to the hospital as a precaution. They have since been released.
NECN
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood
Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey Katz told NBC10 Boston. "I heard like about four or five pops, a pause, then like two or three pops.”. Police say someone called 911 asking...
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
NECN
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Mix of Rain and Snow Through Monday
Sunday started mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20s, and by early afternoon rain, snow and a mix arrive. Expect snow to fall north and west of Interstate 495, and for most of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Snow continues overnight North and West, while rain falls for Boston and southern New England.
NECN
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH
A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
NECN
Can We Make Up Our Snowfall Deficit?
Another winter storm is moving through New England, but with many areas only receiving a third of the snowfall they normally see to this point in the season, can we make up for it?. Climatology tells us, that we’re in the most likely period of winter to receive a larger...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to Create Slick Conditions, Snow to Move South Midday
The big issue Monday morning isn’t the snow or rain. It’s the ice. “Warm” air moved in overhead about 5,000 feet last night, but at the same time, the temperatures near the ground stayed near freezing. It’s a perfect recipe for sleet and freezing rain, and it’s promising to make for tricky travel, delays and slippery walkways Monday. We’re waiting on the colder air to swoop in around noon to switch us to all snow right down to the South Shore.
