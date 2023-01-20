At least two people were killed as slick roads caused over 150 crashes across New England while a mix of rain and snow fell across the region Sunday and Monday. In Rhode Island, a crash on Interstate 95 north in West Warwick that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman is being blamed on the weather. A witness said the vehicle was traveling in the right lane and lost control, exiting onto the shoulder where it rolled over and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Beatrice J. Batista, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, died at the scene.

CENTRAL FALLS, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO