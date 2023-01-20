Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Teen dies after being shot in Buckeye; suspect sought
Brendan Valenzuela, 15, was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition where he later died.
AZFamily
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
AZFamily
9-year-old hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash sent nine people, including a 9-year-old boy, to the hospital Sunday morning in El Mirage. El Mirage Police Department officers responded to reports of a crash that happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and paramedics treated nine individuals. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
KTAR.com
Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
KTAR.com
Man and woman killed after separate hit-and-runs in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian collisions over a 12-hour span on Thursday. In the first incident, Andrew Joaquin Salazar, 58, was fatally struck Wednesday evening near 28th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
fox10phoenix.com
3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe. ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue. Three black males wearing masks...
Teen hurt, suspect on the loose after shooting in Buckeye
A teen is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye.
Two people, including child injured in I-10 crash
PHOENIX — A crash involving multiple vehicles has happened on Interstate 10 westbound, near 43rd Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Two people, including a child have rushed to the hospital, the department said. According to authorities, fire crews responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Saturday...
KTAR.com
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, suspect still outstanding
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police is investigating a homicide that left one person dead while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet. After arriving on...
12news.com
Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads
Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. People in the area are urged to remain in their homes.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
Minor in critical condition after shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz — A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Buckeye, police said. The suspect is still outstanding. According to police reports, officers were called to the area of Crown King Road and 257th Drive, just south of Interstate 10, for reports that a male had been shot.
onscene.tv
One Killed In I-17 Rollover Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTAR.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seizes 260 suspected fentanyl pills in jail system
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Friday around 260 pills were seized in the jail system in the last week. The pills, believed to be fentanyl but are pending lab testing, were seized during three unique incidents, MCSO said in a press release. The first incident...
Man shows up at children's hospital with gunshot wound, says he was burned
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sunday night and told hospital staff he had been burned, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police were called out to the hospital, located near 20th Street and Thomas Road, before 7:30...
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix armed robbery
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in custody and a woman is dead after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview Street near Arizona Avenue, north of Pecos Road, after neighbors said they heard gunshots. Nearby schools were locked down, and residents were asked to stay home. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released.
12 News
Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot
PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
Comments / 0