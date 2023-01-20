ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Teen dies after being shot in Buckeye; suspect sought

Brendan Valenzuela, 15, was found with a gunshot wound near Crown King Road and 257th Drive just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition where he later died.
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

9-year-old hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash sent nine people, including a 9-year-old boy, to the hospital Sunday morning in El Mirage. El Mirage Police Department officers responded to reports of a crash that happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and paramedics treated nine individuals. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man and woman killed after separate hit-and-runs in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian collisions over a 12-hour span on Thursday. In the first incident, Andrew Joaquin Salazar, 58, was fatally struck Wednesday evening near 28th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe. ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue. Three black males wearing masks...
12 News

Two people, including child injured in I-10 crash

PHOENIX — A crash involving multiple vehicles has happened on Interstate 10 westbound, near 43rd Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Two people, including a child have rushed to the hospital, the department said. According to authorities, fire crews responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Saturday...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, suspect still outstanding

PHOENIX — Scottsdale police is investigating a homicide that left one person dead while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet. After arriving on...
12 News

Minor in critical condition after shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz — A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Buckeye, police said. The suspect is still outstanding. According to police reports, officers were called to the area of Crown King Road and 257th Drive, just south of Interstate 10, for reports that a male had been shot.
BUCKEYE, AZ
onscene.tv

One Killed In I-17 Rollover Crash | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man in custody after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is in custody and a woman is dead after a shooting in a Chandler neighborhood Friday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a home on West Fairview Street near Arizona Avenue, north of Pecos Road, after neighbors said they heard gunshots. Nearby schools were locked down, and residents were asked to stay home. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died. Her name hasn’t been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
12news.com

Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman

MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
MESA, AZ

