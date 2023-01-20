ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin’s friend gives sobering update on long recovery ahead

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ig3Xf_0kLRMv9G00

Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery still has a ways to go.

There had been hope Hamlin would be in attendance for a Bills playoff game and he has been at team facility almost daily , according to head coach Sean McDermott. Still, Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, offered a sobering reminder of what lays ahead for the 24-year-old safety.

Hamlin still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Jordon Rooney said. “Though he is able to visit the team’s facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

Rooney provided the update to emphasize Hamlin still faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11 . Hamlin’s release came five days after his doctors said the player was breathing on his own, walking, talking and showing no signs of neurological damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHdW0_0kLRMv9G00
Damar Hamlin before a game in 2021
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzqL4_0kLRMv9G00
A Bills fan supports Damar Hamlin during the NFL playoffs
AP

Rooney’s update also gave perspective to comments made by Bills coach McDermott, who on Wednesday said Hamlin has begun making regular visits to the team’s facility. McDermott, however, stressed Hamlin was taking “a baby step at a time,” while adding, Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Hamlin has not yet made a public appearance except for a photograph linebacker Matt Milano posted on his Instagram account of his teammate at the Bills facility on Saturday. And he’s not yet spoken publicly except for posting messages on his social media accounts.

Rooney said Hamlin is being watched over by his parents and “remains very upbeat and grateful for the support he’s received from his teammates and coaches, Bills Mafia and people from around the world.” That outpouring of support has led to Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, raising nearly $9 million in donations .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfS1f_0kLRMv9G00
Jordon Rooney during a “Good Morning America” interview
Good Morning America/YouTube

Without saying from where, he added, Hamlin will be cheering for the Bills on Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Cincinnati in an AFC divisional playoff .

Hamlin live-tweeted while watching Buffalo’s 35-23 season-ending win over New England from his hospital bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 8. Last weekend, he live-tweeted while watching from home the Bills’ 34-31 win over Miami in a wild-card playoff.

The game against Cincinnati carries additional significance. It marks the first meeting between the two teams since their game was canceled on Jan. 2, when Hamlin collapsed after being struck squarely in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin’s family and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have defended Higgins in saying he shouldn’t be blamed for what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvzBs_0kLRMv9G00
Bills and Bengals players pray for Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field
Getty Images

On Thursday, Higgins said he couldn’t be more appreciative of the family’s support, while expressing hope Hamlin could attend the game so the two could meet.

“Just be happy to see him,” Higgins said. “I haven’t really spoken to him. Just letting his family do what he needs to do with all his loved ones.”

Also on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul extended her support to Hamlin during a phone call with the player. In a message posted on her Twitter account, Hochul referred to Hamlin as “an inspiration,” and let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnOu7_0kLRMv9G00
Bills fans support Damar Hamlin
Getty Images

Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he was “excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many.”

— With AP

Comments / 38

Regina Talley
3d ago

Just let Damar do what every he needs to do. Damar has gone thru allot and is recovering.Let's continue to keep him in our prayers and showing him love.

Reply(1)
27
Patricia Raymer
3d ago

You don't just bounce back from a cardiac event. It took my husband 10 months and he is still weak even after a triple bypass. Time and knowing his health is far more important than a football game and he may never play again considering the physical toll it takes on the body. He is supporting his team and they need to see he is ok right where he is.

Reply
18
Helene Ginsburg
3d ago

Damar, listen to your body and your Dr. don't rush your recovery or you'll be back to square one. oi had heart failure much later in life and pushed my dr to let me go back to work earlier than he wanted me to and wound up having a stroke. tried again pushing my dr and went back earlier. BIG MISTAKE! wound up having 2 additional strokes. so please don't push yourself or your dr to let you go back to work before they know you're ready. it's not worth it. May GOD continue to BLESS you 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room.  Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating.  Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.  ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Player Was Injured In Practice Today

In just over 24 hours, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. It's a rematch from last year, which produced one of the most heart-breaking moments Cowboys fans have seen. Dallas is hoping to have better luck this time around. ...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy