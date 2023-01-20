ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

BetMGM Promo Code NPBONUS: Get $1,000 no-risk bet for Friday’s NBA action

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQZnV_0kLRMlZE00

New York Post readers can take advantage of a $1,000 no-risk bet with BetMGM. Enter in the bonus code NPBONUS when signing up for BetMGM and make your first sports bet with no risk for tonight’s NBA games.

BetMGM bonus code

New BetMGM Cross Sell Bet & Get Offer

BetMGM’s has another new offer that lets customers get up to $200 in betting credits for its sportsbook and online casino with just a $10 initial bet.

BetMGM Ohio bonus code

Ohio sports betting is also live and sports bettors in the Buckeye State can use the bonus code NPBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet insurance on BetMGM. Click the link below to learn more.

BetMGM’s new customer offer lets new users place a no-risk first bet up to $1,000. Apply the bonus code NPBONUS to get the offer before tonight’s NBA action.

This means that if your bet wins, you keep the winnings like normal, but if it loses you still get your entire initial wager back in the form of betting credits.

This offer from BetMGM is one of the best on the market, and it’s a great way to dip your toe into the sports betting landscape.

NBA Friday preview

The NBA season is in full swing and thankfully there are nine games today for our basketball viewing pleasure.

It starts off in Florida when the Orlando Magic host the New Orleans Pelicans. The schedule stays in the south with the New York Knicks playing the Hawks in Atlanta and the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Miami Heat.

Golden State stays on the East Coast to play the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Spurs in San Antonio.

Out West, the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers, the Brooklyn Nets play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, the Sacramento Kings host the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Lakers battle the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles.

If you have a feel for one of these games, get in on the action with BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS .

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 no-risk first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS .
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

New and existing players. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

For Ohio: 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Knicks face daunting schedule as they again look to reverse losing streak

The pendulum has begun to swing back the other way now, because of course it has. The Knicks have been nothing if not streaky.  An eight-game winning streak followed by a five-game losing streak followed by seven wins in eight games and now this current four-game losing streak that has featured three setbacks to teams with losing records. They have been consistently inconsistent, mixing strong stretches with poor ones.  This streak, however, feels different because of the upcoming schedule, the fractured right thumb that will keep defensive ace Mitchell Robinson out for at least a month and the sore left knee sixth...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NBA predictions and picks Monday: Fade Bucks, Jazz as big favorites

We’re just over two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, and it sure feels like it with stars in and out of the lineup and talks of “blowing it up” seemingly on the lips of fans for every disappointing team this season. Ohio sports betting is live – Check out the best Ohio betting sites & apps There are a handful of also-rans in action on Monday, including two worth betting as sizable underdogs against teams that just aren’t worth the price. Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM to open the week: Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo...
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Nets’ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant got hurt on Jan. 8 in Miami and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL the next morning, the Nets said he would be evaluated in two weeks.  With the Nets flying cross-country following their victory over the defending-champion Warriors, no update was expected Monday. There could be more clarity at Tuesday’s practice.  For his part, coach Jacque Vaughn said he has given his star player his space during his rehab process.  “Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NBA insiders Chris Haynes, Marc Stein teaming up for new podcast

Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes and former ESPNer Marc Stein are starting a podcast about the NBA, according to sources. The iHeart-produced pod, which will be called “#thisleague UNCUT” is scheduled to debut later this month. Haynes and Stein have huge social-media presences with nearly two million combined followers on Twitter. The two worked together at ESPN before leaving in 2017. Stein joined the New York Times after being let go by ESPN, but was blocked by the network from doing video or audio work as he was still being paid by ESPN for three-and-a-half more years. He runs in his own newsletter on Substack. Haynes is a sideline reporter for TNT and an NBA columnist for Bleacher Report.
New York Post

Nets growing more confident with how they can win without Kevin Durant

The Nets insisted this year wasn’t the same as last year, that they’re better able to weather Kevin Durant’s absence. They’re starting to show it just might be true. The Nets (29-17) buoyed their confidence with consecutive Kyrie Irving-powered wins at Utah and Golden State, their first since losing Durant to a sprained MCL. They’re expecting more clarity on their star’s status this week, but whatever Durant’s timeline, the Nets’ spirits are higher than they were a week ago. “Yeah, it means a lot because you get in a position where we’re starting to figure some things out. So that’s evidence to our...
PHOENIX, NY
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Spoiled children of privilege trying to burn Atlanta down

They present themselves as rebels against the system, fighting to preserve a piece of local woodland. Yet many of the terrorist suspects arrested and charged over occupying government property and the violent attack in downtown Atlanta on Saturday are children of pampered privilege from out of state. Hundreds of far-left activists, including Antifa, had gathered on Saturday evening at the Five Points neighborhood in downtown Atlanta to protest the death of their comrade who died in a shootout with police earlier in the week at an occupation south of the city. On Jan. 18, Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, of Tallahasse, Fla., shot...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders’ Hroniss Grasu

A WNBA offseason full of news for the New York Liberty even includes some for star Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu announced on Instagram Saturday that her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu — a reserve center for the Raiders — proposed. “It’s always us here’s to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally,” Ionescu wrote in her post, with a heart emoji in the middle. The scene surrounding the engagement included a backdrop of flowers and elevated candles, as well as a heart-shaped collection of candles, where Grasu waited for Ionescu’s arrival and ultimately popped the question. Grasu and Ionescu both attended Oregon, though their athletic careers at the university...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown fired after harassment allegations

Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network’s human resources department, The Post has learned. Brown, who had teamed with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York’s 98.7 FM, has not been on the air for recent games with Monica McNutt, Alan Hahn, John Wallace, and Wally Sczerbiak among those who have filled in or are scheduled to offer analysis. When reached by phone, Brown declined comment. Brown, the son of Hall of Famer Hubie Brown, had been with MSG since 2008, initially serving in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy