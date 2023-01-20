Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
CBS News
Hong Kong butcher killed by pig he was trying to slaughter
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city's northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
Apple reportedly wants to manufacture 25% of new iPhones in India
Apple may produce as many as 1 in every 4 new iPhones in India this year, a massive win for the country, India’s minister of commerce and industry revealed. Apple will launch the 2023 iPhone this fall, and rumors say the company has already started a very early iPhone 15 production run with its supplier Foxconn. Those reports indicated that Apple wants to have the India production lines up to speed as fast as possible. That way, Apple can manufacture new iPhones in India soon after the Foxconn sites in China start producing their units.
Pakistan blackout: Cash-strapped nation cuts power to save money, then can't turn it back on
Islamabad — Hospitals, schools, factories and tens of millions of homes across Pakistan were left without power Monday after the country's electricity grid suffered a nationwide outage. The huge blackout, right as parts of the country struggle through a harsh winter, was blamed by the country's federal energy minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan on a surge that knocked out the network.
Oil rises slightly; focus on China demand and U.S. outlook
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.
Poland to ask Germany for formal permission to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks
Berlin- Poland will ask the German government for permission to supply German-made Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday, seemingly pushing his country closer to granting a long-standing wish from Ukraine's political and military leaders. As the manufacturing nation, Germany must give its approval for the export of Leopard tanks to third countries.
First AI-powered "robot" lawyer will represent defendant in court next month
A "robot" lawyer powered by artificial intelligence will be the first of its kind to help a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court next month. Joshua Browder, CEO of DoNotPay, said the company's AI-creation runs on a smartphone, listens to court arguments and formulates responses for the defendant. The AI lawyer tells the defendant what to say in real-time, through headphones.
Thousands hit Israel's streets to protest "scary" new government under Benjamin Netanyahu
Tel-Aviv — About 100,000 Israelis took to the streets on Saturday for the third week of demonstrations against the country's new far-right, ultra-religious government. To secure his sixth term as Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has formed a coalition with extremist political parties that support the introduction of more severe anti-Palestinian legislation, including banning the Palestinian flag in public spaces and expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank that are illegal under international law. Some coalition members also support amendments to Israeli laws that protect the rights of women, LGBTQ people and other minority groups.
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows
A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
Migrant arrivals soared to record levels in December, before border crackdown was announced
Washington — The number of migrants processed by U.S. authorities along the southern border soared to a monthly record high in December, before President Biden announced tougher enforcement measures that have reduced illegal entries, government figures released Friday show. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the U.S.-Mexico border...
Former FBI official charged with violating Russia sanctions, money laundering
Washington — The former top counterintelligence official at the FBI's New York field office has been arrested and charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia and money laundering, the Justice Department said Monday. Charles McGonigal, 54, was accused in a five-count indictment of working for Russian aluminum magnate Oleg...
