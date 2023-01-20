An apartment complex in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood was sold in a recent transaction for $8 million, or approximately $400,000 per unit, according to information from the brokers that facilitated the deal. The buyer was Pac-3 LLC, an entity that shares an address with SCI Infrastructure, LLC, according to public records, and the seller was an entity affiliated with Lynnwood-based Alano 58 LLC. The sale was recorded on Jan. 19.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO