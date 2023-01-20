The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the most frequently active teams in trade talks leading up to the deadline, and fuel keeps getting added to the fire. Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks are interested in Buck’s guard Grayson Allen. Scotto also reaffirmed Milwaukee’s interest in Knicks’ wing Cam Reddish. Despite New York’s interest in Allen, Scotto mentioned that the Bucks and Knicks have had talks that would send Reddish to the Cream City in a deal without Milwaukee’s starting shooting guard. The Bucks and Knicks have been two teams active in the trade market, and it would not be surprising to see them become trade partners in the next few weeks leading up to the trade deadline.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO