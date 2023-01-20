MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Five teens are hurt following a rollover crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police and fire officials responded to the crash around 8:56 p.m., in the 11100 block of Conley Road. Initial reports say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road when it passed another vehicle traveling west in a no-passing zone. The Infiniti then left the roadway to the north where it rolled over and crashed through a fence and into a field.All five teens, ranging from ages 16 to 18, were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospitals in Huntly and Woodstock, officials said. A 17-year-old girl from Algonquin was listed in serious condition and later transported to Advocate Lutheran General in Libertyville.The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO