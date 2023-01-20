Read full article on original website
Related
wlip.com
Jensen Witness Tells of Alleged “Jailhouse Confession”
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another week of the Mark Jensen trial starts Monday. On Friday jurors heard testimony from Aaron Dillard-a multiple time convicted felon with several cases currently open against him. He alleges that Mark Jensen confessed to killing his wife Julie during a jailhouse conversation. Dillard testified that initially...
WISN
Former 'Most Wanted' fugitive dies in custody at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE — A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive Sunday morning in his cell at the Milwaukee County Jail, the sheriff's office said. A medical emergency was promptly declared, and personnel began lifesaving measures, including CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator, until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived to take over.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
wlip.com
Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago. 24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/21/23 Oshkosh Man Charged with Drunken Driving Homicide
Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a 56-year-old Oshkosh man charged with drunken driving homicide for a Fond du Lac County accident that killed a 58-year-old Waukesha man and seriously injured a 62-year-old Waukesha woman. Brian Sippel faces seven felony charges stemming from the January 14th accident on Highway 151above Interstate 41 near the on ramp to I-41. His pickup truck was traveling at highway speeds as it approached stop lights and struck two vehicles from behind that were stopped for the lights. Sippel has been previously convicted of operating while intoxicated. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
WISN
Jensen computer 'hidden' web searches revealed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen retrial say he tried to hide incriminating web searches from just days before his wife’s death. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. An autopsy determined she died as a result of antifreeze poisoning. Jensen...
CBS 58
14-year-old boy charged with shooting girlfriend appears in Racine County court
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old charged with attempted murder appeared in Racine County court Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Elia Olson is in juvenile custody after officials say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend three times in the head. The criminal complaint notes it happened after the victim tried...
WISN
Family remembers Latoya Eiland six months after fatal crash into The Hop guardrail
MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for new safety measures in downtown Milwaukee after a fatal crash. The crash happened July 15 at one of The Hop stations at Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Family tells WISN 12 News that Latoya Eiland was riding in a car that crashed...
WISN
1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody after armed robbery turns to pursuit, crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Sunday near 6th and Clarke streets. Police said they started chasing the vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle near 11th and Center...
Driver crashes into Grebe’s bakery in West Allis, injuring 2 people
The driver of a pickup truck crashed into the awning of Grebe’s bakery and deli in West Allis Sunday morning, injuring two people.
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
WISN
Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
WISN
Man arrested after police chase, crash
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Saturday ended in a crash near West Hampton Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Police said officers saw person driving recklessly on the 2000 block of West Center Street at about 5:20 p.m. and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Armed robbery prompts standoff in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue. According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
5 teens hurt, 1 seriously in McHenry County rollover crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Five teens are hurt following a rollover crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police and fire officials responded to the crash around 8:56 p.m., in the 11100 block of Conley Road. Initial reports say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road when it passed another vehicle traveling west in a no-passing zone. The Infiniti then left the roadway to the north where it rolled over and crashed through a fence and into a field.All five teens, ranging from ages 16 to 18, were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospitals in Huntly and Woodstock, officials said. A 17-year-old girl from Algonquin was listed in serious condition and later transported to Advocate Lutheran General in Libertyville.The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.
Comments / 0