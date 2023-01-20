Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Council sends Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Related
Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim
Deion Sanders warned against talking about his daughter after backlash for Deiondra Sanders' comments about "murders" at Jackson State University. She later apologized for "exaggerating." The post Deion Sanders Warns Against Talking About His Daughter After Her Apology For ‘JSU Murders’ Claim appeared first on NewsOne.
Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement
Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week. Yes, seriously. The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone. It's pretty awesome. The football world is ...
My Man, My Man, My Man: Storm Reid Gushes Over Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, Reveals She’ll Wear His Number During USC Vs. Colorado Game
Storm Reid drops by Jimmy Kimmel to promote her new movie 'Missing'. During the show, she gushed about her boyfriend Shedeur Sanders.
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Brock Purdy
When Brock Purdy took a visit to Alabama prior to enrolling at Iowa State, Nick Saban was reportedly brutally honest with him. "You're below average in height. Your arm strength is whatever. Your accuracy is average," the Crimson Tide coach told the QB. Now "Mr. Irrelevant" will be the first ...
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged
Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says
Before his dismissal from the head coach position, Ed Reed had tapped some wealthy investors like Shaquille O'Neal to help improve Bethune-Cookman's campus conditions, football hall of famer Edgerrin James said. The post Ed Reed Had ‘Billionaires’ Set To Invest In Bethune-Cookman, Football Hall Of Fame Player Says appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win. There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
Ed Reed says Deion Sanders called him about Jackson State
Ed Reed made some startling claims on Monday night. The post Ed Reed says Deion Sanders called him about Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
Georgia Transfer Lineman Finds new Home
Former Georgia offensive lineman, Jacob Hood has announced that he will be playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season
Deshawn Warner details offer from Oregon after Junior Day visit
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted a Junior Day event over the weekend and one of the prospects to check out the Ducks earned a scholarship offer. He spoke with.
thecomeback.com
Students ejected from game after horrible comments
Sports fans sometimes can be downright mean and cruel, especially in college. So when Alabama visited the Missouri Tigers Saturday night, you knew that eventually some fan or fans would take things too far when it came to comments about former Tide player Darius Miles. Miles was arrested last Sunday...
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0