Aiken woman accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with several minors
AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken woman is facing numerous charges.
Aisha Ingram is accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with several minor children.
The alleged incidents were reported on September 2, 2022.
Ingram is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
