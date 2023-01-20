ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken woman accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with several minors

By D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bwTU_0kLRKMTv00

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken woman is facing numerous charges.

Aisha Ingram is accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with several minor children.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

The alleged incidents were reported on September 2, 2022.

Ingram is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Former NAPS Officer resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety (NAPS) was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving former Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson and a female at North Augusta High School.  Upon learning of these allegations on December 16th, 2022, NAPS immediately began an investigation and suspended Officer Wilson that same day.  […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Aiken County crash

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:59 pm on US 1 near Cherokee Drive. A 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling South on US 1 struck a pedestrian who was crossing […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Fatal motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway

UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Shane McCullough of Augusta Ga. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently working a traffic fatality that occurred on Riverwatch Parkway, eastbound near Eisenhower Park.  The accident involved one motorcycle driver who lost control and hit […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Open house being held to inform public about Downtown Augusta improvements

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Engineering and Environmental Services Department is hold an open house on Tuesday, January 24th, to inform the public about downtown improvement projects. The meeting will be held from from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Augusta Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street in the Linda Beazley Room. Several […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Union Street bridge in Aiken closed due to weight restrictions

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Fifty of the 8,400 bridges owned by the South Carolina Department of Transportation are closed, including the Union Street bridge in Aiken. It’s closed due to weight restrictions. “I was like, oh no, here we go again. It’s gonna be Fairfield Street all over again with another bridge closure,” Brittany Jones […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Generous people roll up sleeves for blood drive, urgent need for O types

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s an urgent need for one type of blood, so Augusta University opened its doors and a few generous folks rolled up their sleeves. “The blood we do at Shepeard Blood Center stays here local, which is important to me,” said Debbie Gill, who donated blood. Shepeard Community Blood Center took […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

As his surgeries continue, support for Justin Gilstrap grows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support. It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out. “We are so pleased that even other schools […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy