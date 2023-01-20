ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found shot to death in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (2UrbanGirls) – Authorities identified a man found shot to death in Inglewood, on Jan. 20. Inglewood police officers were dispatched around 3:00 p.m. last Friday to the intersection near 79th Street and Van Ness and found a body in front of the residence. Anthony Soloc, 50, of an...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two men injured in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed by deputies was attempting to harm others with sharp object

ALTADENA, Calif. – A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance police reportedly in standoff with “mass shooting” suspect

TORRANCE, Calif. – It is being reported Torrance police officers are involved in a standoff with a suspected shooting suspect near the Gable House Bowling alley on Hawthorne Blvd. Authorities have surrounded a white van at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Authorities earlier said a white cargo van...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle

West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says

The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS DFW

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in LA area

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said. South Gate police officers dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SOUTH GATE, CA

